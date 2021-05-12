Arizona’s attorney general urged President Joe Biden to remove Vice President Kamala Harris as his administration’s “border czar” in a Wednesday letter.

Attorney General Mark Brnovich, a Republican, requested in his letter that Harris be replaced as the overseer of the illegal migration crisis.

Brnovich criticized Harris for failing to visit the border and called her response to the crisis a “slap in the face” to Arizona residents.

“Vice President Harris has shown little interest in observing what is happening along the border and has failed to articulate any plan to deal with the devastating effects of this crisis. … Mr. President, this is a slap in the face to Arizonans who helped elect you both to the highest offices in the land,” Brnovich wrote.

“What is occurring now at the border and in our communities is reckless and dangerous — to Arizonans, to migrants, and to the security of our great nation.”

Brnovich pointed to the increase in apprehensions at the border in April to argue that the situation is getting steadily worse.

Border Patrol agents apprehended over 178,600 illegal migrants in April, a 3 percent increase from March, according to Customs and Border Protection.

“The truth is that our border officials are overwhelmed, law enforcement is understaffed, and local ranchers live in daily fears of threats from Cartel operatives. It is shameful that they are not receiving more federal support,” Brnovich wrote.

“The latest apprehension numbers from April show that things are getting worse, and we do not yet know the full extent of dangerous people and drugs crossing into our communities.”

Today I wrote to President Biden requesting he replace VP Harris as “border czar.” Since her appointment, there have been more than 200,000 illegal crossings at the southern border. Arizonans are fed up with the failure to restore safety and security. https://t.co/qbQ48snDtO — Mark Brnovich (@GeneralBrnovich) May 12, 2021

The attorney general said he invited Harris to visit the southern border in early April and never received a response.

“I sent Vice President Harris a letter on April 2nd, personally inviting her to tour the border with me and to hear from the brave citizens on the ground,” he said.

“To date, I am very disappointed that I have not received a response from Vice President Harris or anyone in your administration.”

Brnovich asked that Harris be replaced by “a federal official who is willing to see the crisis firsthand and to work with state partners to address it.”

He also urged the Biden administration to adopt new policies at the border and increase “transparency with members of Congress, the media, and the American people throughout this crisis.”

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of their original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →

* Name

* Email



* Message





* All fields are required. Success!

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.