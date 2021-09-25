Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said the release of the findings of the 2020 election audit in Maricopa County is not the end of the story.

“I will take all necessary actions that are supported by the evidence and where I have legal authority. Arizonans deserve to have their votes accurately counted and protected,” the Republican said in a statement.

The statement noted that the Election Integrity Unit in the office of the attorney general will review the information released Friday.

The audit upheld President Joe Biden’s victory over former President Donald Trump. However, some of its findings raised questions.

For example, over 17,000 duplicate ballots — ballots submitted by individuals who voted more than once in the election — were discovered.

Cyber Ninjas CEO Doug Logan revealed that 9,041 mail-in voters returned more ballots than they were sent.

The official canvass also “has 3,432 more ballots cast than the list of people who show as having cast a vote,” according to Logan.

State Senate President Karen Fann summarized the report at a packed hearing on Friday, the Arizona Republic reported.

She said that while Biden won the election in Maricopa County, there were “broken statutes” and flawed procedures that she would ask Brnovich to investigate.

Do you believe there was fraud in the 2020 election? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (301 Votes) No: 1% (2 Votes)

Logan said that moving forward, Arizona needs clean voter rolls so that only those who are valid voters get mail-in ballots. He also said election-related technology needs improved security.

He said the state should have an election audit department to audit each county.

Trump, who has alleged that voter fraud and other misconduct cost him the 2020 election, issued a statement saying the audit upheld his perspective.

“The Fake News is lying about the Arizona audit report! The leaked report conclusively shows there were enough fraudulent votes, mystery votes, and fake votes to change the outcome of the election 4 or 5 times over,” Trump wrote.

“The number includes 23,344 mail-in ballots, despite the person no longer living at that address. Phantom voters!

“The official canvass does not even match who voted, off by 11,592 — more than the entire Presidential Election margin. Voters who voted in multiple counties totaled 10,342, and 2,382 ballots came from people who no longer lived in Maricopa County,” Trump continued.

“There were also 2,592 ‘more duplicate ballots than original ballots.’ Just those fraudulent ballots alone total 50,252, and is fraud many more times than the so-called margin of ‘victory,’ which was only 10,457.

“In addition, election data appears to have been intentionally deleted, and ballot images were ‘corrupt or missing.’ This is not even the whole state of Arizona, but only Maricopa County. It would only get worse!” Trump wrote.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.