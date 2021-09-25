Share
News
Cyber Ninjas owner Doug Logan, left, talks about overseeing an election audit ordered by the Arizona Senate at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum on April 22, 2021, in Phoenix.
Cyber Ninjas owner Doug Logan, left, talks about overseeing an election audit ordered by the Arizona Senate at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum on April 22, 2021, in Phoenix. (Ross D. Franklin / AP)

Arizona AG Makes Big Announcement on Eye-Opening Election Audit: 'I Will Take All Necessary Actions'

 By Jack Davis  September 25, 2021 at 1:22pm
Share

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said the release of the findings of the 2020 election audit in Maricopa County is not the end of the story.

“I will take all necessary actions that are supported by the evidence and where I have legal authority. Arizonans deserve to have their votes accurately counted and protected,” the Republican said in a statement.

The statement noted that the Election Integrity Unit in the office of the attorney general will review the information released Friday.

The audit upheld President Joe Biden’s victory over former President Donald Trump. However, some of its findings raised questions.

For example, over 17,000 duplicate ballots — ballots submitted by individuals who voted more than once in the election — were discovered.

Trending:
Cutter Spots Chinese Fleet Near Americas, Third Officer Looks at Radar and Instantly Sees the Red Flags

Cyber Ninjas CEO Doug Logan revealed that 9,041 mail-in voters returned more ballots than they were sent.

The official canvass also “has 3,432 more ballots cast than the list of people who show as having cast a vote,” according to Logan.

State Senate President Karen Fann summarized the report at a packed hearing on Friday, the Arizona Republic reported.

She said that while Biden won the election in Maricopa County, there were “broken statutes” and flawed procedures that she would ask Brnovich to investigate.

Do you believe there was fraud in the 2020 election?

Logan said that moving forward, Arizona needs clean voter rolls so that only those who are valid voters get mail-in ballots. He also said election-related technology needs improved security.

He said the state should have an election audit department to audit each county.

Trump, who has alleged that voter fraud and other misconduct cost him the 2020 election, issued a statement saying the audit upheld his perspective.

“The Fake News is lying about the Arizona audit report! The leaked report conclusively shows there were enough fraudulent votes, mystery votes, and fake votes to change the outcome of the election 4 or 5 times over,” Trump wrote.

“The number includes 23,344 mail-in ballots, despite the person no longer living at that address. Phantom voters!

Related:
Auditors Say 23,344 Mail-in Ballots Were Sent to the Wrong Address But Were Completed and Counted Anyway

“The official canvass does not even match who voted, off by 11,592 — more than the entire Presidential Election margin. Voters who voted in multiple counties totaled 10,342, and 2,382 ballots came from people who no longer lived in Maricopa County,” Trump continued.

“There were also 2,592 ‘more duplicate ballots than original ballots.’ Just those fraudulent ballots alone total 50,252, and is fraud many more times than the so-called margin of ‘victory,’ which was only 10,457.

“In addition, election data appears to have been intentionally deleted, and ballot images were ‘corrupt or missing.’ This is not even the whole state of Arizona, but only Maricopa County. It would only get worse!” Trump wrote.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




loading
Report: Hunter Biden Owns Part of Chinese Company Despite Pledge to Sell
Economists Give Painful New Projection for US as Biden's Inflation Runs Rampant
Biden Administration Launching Plan to Restore Obama's DACA After Federal Court Ruled It Unlawful
Taliban Endgame: Former National Security Advisor Warns Extremists Could Secure 150 Nuclear Weapons
Former Marine Allegedly Kills Deputy, Manhunt Underway Amid Fear His Training Could Give Him an Edge
See more...

Conversation