Commentary
Arizona AG Uses Democrats' Favorite Trick Against Them, Reveals Biden's Immigration EOs Violated Environmental Laws

President Joe Biden signs an executive order on the economy with Vice President Kamala Harris on Feb. 24, 2021, in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, D.C.Doug Mills - Pool / Getty ImagesPresident Joe Biden signs an executive order on the economy with Vice President Kamala Harris on Feb. 24, 2021, in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, D.C. (Doug Mills - Pool / Getty Images)

By Cameron Arcand
Published April 13, 2021 at 4:03pm
Republican Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich is suing the Biden administration over alleged environmental consequences over the border crisis.

Brnovich is arguing that President Joe Biden’s executive orders halting border wall construction and reversing the Trump administration’s “Remain in Mexico” policy violated the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969.

“The Biden administration is not following the National Environmental Protection Act, which requires any time the federal government or federal agency takes any major action that will impact our environment, that they have to do a national environmental impact study,” he said Monday, according to KPHO-TV.

The act stipulates that environmental resources should be balanced with population growth, which is incredibly difficult under the current circumstances for border states.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has been overwhelmed with the influx of people, resulting in poor, crowded conditions at many facilities.

In March, migrant apprehensions in Arizona hit 19,800 in the Tucson sector and 11,800 in the Yuma sector, and show no signs of stopping.

Local communities are also dealing with the impact, as some have been forced to take in illegal immigrants without the proper resources.

There is an additional layer of concern due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, as the Federal Emergency Management Agency noted that the positivity rate from migrants was around 6 percent as of last month.

Democrats have typically used environmental policy as a device to prompt changes in other policy areas, and Arizona’s attorney general recognizes the power of doing so.

“I’m going to do everything I can to protect our communities and make sure the law is enforced,” he said.

“And if that means that I get to use the National Environmental Protection Act, which the left has used for decades now to force the government to do stuff or not to do stuff, I’m going to take a play out of their playbook,” Brnovich added.

“It’s the pinnacle of hypocrisy for the Biden administration to claim it wants to protect our environment while not enforcing federal statutes that are specifically designed for that purpose,” the attorney general added. “We’re not going to sit idly by as the Biden administration ignores real harms to our state resulting from its heavy-handed executive orders.”

The White House has yet to take decisive action in an attempt to hide the fact that the administration made a mistake by reversing prior policies.

While the lawsuit could be viewed as frivolous by Democrats, Arizona is left with few options to prompt action from the federal government.

Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Orange County, California. His "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News, and has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Orange County, California. In 2017 as a school project, he founded YoungNotStupid.com, which has grown exponentially since its founding. He has interviewed several notable conservative figures, including Dave Rubin, Peggy Grande and Madison Cawthorn.

In September 2020, Cameron joined The Western Journal as a Commentary Writer, where he has written articles on topics ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic, the "Recall Gavin Newsom" effort and the 2020 election aftermath. The "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News, and has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
