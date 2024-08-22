Arizona Authorities Hunting for Man Who Allegedly Threatened to Kill Trump Ahead of Campaign Visit

Authorities in Cochise County, Arizona, are looking for a man who allegedly made threats against former President Donald Trump ahead of his southern border visit in the area Thursday.

KOLD-TV reported that the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 66-year-old Ronald Lee Syrvud, a resident of Benson, Arizona, 50 miles southeast of Tucson.

“This suspect has outstanding warrants from the state of Wisconsin for DUI / failure to appear for DUI and from Graham County, Arizona, for a hit-and-run and felony failure to register as a sex offender,” according to a news release from the county.

#BREAKING Law enforcement in Cochise County are looking for Ronald Syrvud after he made threats to kill President Trump. Syrvud lives in the county and is wanted for failing to register as a sex offender—I am told that when law enforcement went to get him last night, they… pic.twitter.com/OB0EV3C9EF — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) August 22, 2024

“Public Safety consideration: Syrvud is being sought as an investigative lead for threats to kill a presidential candidate,” the release added.

Cochise County Sheriff Mark Daniels, who is hosting Trump, was asking for help locating Syrvud to prevent any incidents at the Thursday event.

The Arizona Republic reported Trump was due to fly into Sierra Vista Municipal Airport Thursday morning, where a crowd of elected officials and supporters was expected to greet him.

“From there, he’ll head to Montezuma Pass with a smaller group, including Democrat-turned-independent Sierra Vista Mayor Clea McCaa, for a border tour and press conference.”

Daniels has also invited Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris to come visit the border.

“It’s very important that she comes here. Because for three and a half years, we haven’t seen prioritization, acknowledgement or engagement with Vice President Harris or President Biden,” Daniels told the Republic.

“For her not to come in the next 78 days … sends a very strong message,” the sheriff added.

The Republic noted that the Trump administration built more border barriers in Arizona than any other state.

The former president enjoys a 19 percentage point advantage over Harris on the issue of border security (58 to 39 percent), according to a Fox News poll released last week. Similarly with immigration, he has a 14-point advantage, (56 to 42 percent).

Trump posted on Truth Social Thursday, “The choice in November is simple: Comrade Kamala Harris will bring in hundreds of thousands more Illegal Alien Rapists, Drug Dealers, and Killers, but President Donald J. Trump will keep these same people out of our Country, and send them back to their Countries where they belong.”

Today, I am going to INSPECT THE SOUTHERN BORDER and to meet with the Victims whose Loved Ones were attacked and murdered by Illegal Aliens set free into America by Comrade Kamala Harris, the Radical Left Democrat Presidential Candidate who didn’t receive one Vote and, in her… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) August 22, 2024

On Friday, Trump will be participating in a rally in Glendale, Arizona (in the Phoenix metro area) hosted by Turning Point Action. He will then travel on to Nevada later in the day.

Since independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is also expected to be in Phoenix on Friday, some are speculating he might endorse Trump, perhaps at the Turning Point rally.

Trump held events in the swing states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, and North Carolina this week as the Democratic National Convention was taking place in Chicago.

