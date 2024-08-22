Share
News

Arizona Authorities Hunting for Man Who Allegedly Threatened to Kill Trump Ahead of Campaign Visit

 By Randy DeSoto  August 22, 2024 at 12:41pm
Share

Authorities in Cochise County, Arizona, are looking for a man who allegedly made threats against former President Donald Trump ahead of his southern border visit in the area Thursday.

KOLD-TV reported that the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 66-year-old Ronald Lee Syrvud, a resident of Benson, Arizona, 50 miles southeast of Tucson.

“This suspect has outstanding warrants from the state of Wisconsin for DUI / failure to appear for DUI and from Graham County, Arizona, for a hit-and-run and felony failure to register as a sex offender,” according to a news release from the county.

Trending:
Did They Lie on Purpose? Fed's Massive Job Growth Overestimate May Help Kamala Win the Election

“Public Safety consideration: Syrvud is being sought as an investigative lead for threats to kill a presidential candidate,” the release added.

Cochise County Sheriff Mark Daniels, who is hosting Trump, was asking for help locating Syrvud to prevent any incidents at the Thursday event.

The Arizona Republic reported Trump was due to fly into Sierra Vista Municipal Airport Thursday morning, where a crowd of elected officials and supporters was expected to greet him.

“From there, he’ll head to Montezuma Pass with a smaller group, including Democrat-turned-independent Sierra Vista Mayor Clea McCaa, for a border tour and press conference.”

Do you trust the Secret Service to protect Trump?

Daniels has also invited Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris to come visit the border.

“It’s very important that she comes here. Because for three and a half years, we haven’t seen prioritization, acknowledgement or engagement with Vice President Harris or President Biden,” Daniels told the Republic.

“For her not to come in the next 78 days … sends a very strong message,” the sheriff added.

The Republic noted that the Trump administration built more border barriers in Arizona than any other state.

The former president enjoys a 19 percentage point advantage over Harris on the issue of border security (58 to 39 percent), according to a Fox News poll released last week. Similarly with immigration, he has a 14-point advantage, (56 to 42 percent).

Related:
Suspect Connected to New Assassination Threat Against Trump Now in Custody, Wasn't Too Far Away from 45

Trump posted on Truth Social Thursday, “The choice in November is simple: Comrade Kamala Harris will bring in hundreds of thousands more Illegal Alien Rapists, Drug Dealers, and Killers, but President Donald J. Trump will keep these same people out of our Country, and send them back to their Countries where they belong.”

On Friday, Trump will be participating in a rally in Glendale, Arizona (in the Phoenix metro area) hosted by Turning Point Action. He will then travel on to Nevada later in the day.

Since independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is also expected to be in Phoenix on Friday, some are speculating he might endorse Trump, perhaps at the Turning Point rally.

Trump held events in the swing states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, and North Carolina this week as the Democratic National Convention was taking place in Chicago.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Watch: CNN Cuts Off RFK Jr.'s Speech the Moment He Drops Truth Bomb on Kamala Harris, Sparks Response from Kennedy
RFK Jr. Drops Major Election-Shaking Plan, Dealing Kamala Harris Major Blow
Kamala Harris Deploys Signature Cackle When Doocy Asks for Fox News Interview - But Her Followup Quip Raises Eyebrows
Supreme Court Orders Enforcement of Proof-of-Citizenship Voting Law
Since Harris Hasn't Put Policies on Her Website, The Trump Campaign Created a Site for Her
See more...

Conversation