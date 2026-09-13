Arizona Corrections Officer Arrested for Smuggling 5,400 Rounds of Ammo for Mexican Drug Cartel

Mexican authorities said they arrested an American who allegedly was bringing ammunition into Mexico for a drug cartel.

The woman had 5,400 rounds of ammunition with her when she was detained, Mexican authorities said, according to the New York Post.

The name of the woman was given variously as “Yanet ‘N’” and Yanet Dowden.

The second name was based on a report from the Mexican newspaper Excelsior, which said an Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation & Reentry identification card calling the suspect “Yanet Dowden” was found on the suspect.

The card said she was a “Level II correctional officer.”

The New York Post report said the woman was 22, based on a social media account.

The website Cartel Insider noted that the ID card had not yet been verified.

🚨JUST IN: Arizona correctional officer who was working with a powerful faction of the Sinaloa Cartel was busted in Mexico with more than 5,400 rounds of ammunition Mexican officials say Yanet Dowden was working as a logistics operator for the Los Mayos faction of the Sinaloa… pic.twitter.com/UBM7MyrTC3 — Unlimited L’s (@unlimited_ls) September 12, 2026

The woman was detained by Mexican security forces in San Luis Rio Colorado near a bridge that connects Sonora with Arizona.

Mexican officials called the suspect a “logistics operator.”

Cartel Insider called her “a mid-level member of the criminal structure.”

The ammunition was found under the seat of the Jeep Wrangler the suspect was driving, the New York Post reported.

Several guns, including an AK-47, were recovered.

Arizona correction officer moonlighting as cartel member busted in ammunition smuggling attempt in Mexico https://t.co/f5aMDldG54 pic.twitter.com/NcAwPFTTBX — New York Post (@nypost) September 12, 2026

“These actions impair the operational capacity of criminal groups and prevent weapons and ammunition from being used to incite violence,” Mexico’s Security Cabinet said in a statement.

Excelsior linked the suspect to “Los Mayos,” one of two cartel factions led by Ismael “Mayito Flaco” Zambada Zicairos.

The New York Post report said it was seeking more information from the Mexican Attorney General’s Office for comment.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.