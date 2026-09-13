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A Mexican National Guard soldier stands on the south side of the border as Texas National Guard troops place posts to extend a secondary fence at the U.S.-Mexico border on Jan. 7, 2023, as viewed from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.
A Mexican National Guard soldier stands on the south side of the border as Texas National Guard troops place posts to extend a secondary fence at the U.S.-Mexico border on Jan. 7, 2023, as viewed from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. (John Moore / Getty Images)

Arizona Corrections Officer Arrested for Smuggling 5,400 Rounds of Ammo for Mexican Drug Cartel

 By Jack Davis  September 13, 2026 at 8:30am
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Mexican authorities said they arrested an American who allegedly was bringing ammunition into Mexico for a drug cartel.

The woman had 5,400 rounds of ammunition with her when she was detained, Mexican authorities said, according to the New York Post.

The name of the woman was given variously as “Yanet ‘N’” and Yanet Dowden.

The second name was based on a report from the Mexican newspaper Excelsior, which said an Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation & Reentry identification card calling the suspect “Yanet Dowden” was found on the suspect.

The card said she was a “Level II correctional officer.”

The New York Post report said the woman was 22, based on a social media account.

The website Cartel Insider noted that the ID card had not yet been verified.

The woman was detained by Mexican security forces in San Luis Rio Colorado near a bridge that connects Sonora with Arizona.

Mexican officials called the suspect a “logistics operator.”

Cartel Insider called her “a mid-level member of the criminal structure.”

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The ammunition was found under the seat of the Jeep Wrangler the suspect was driving, the New York Post reported.

Several guns, including an AK-47, were recovered.

“These actions impair the operational capacity of criminal groups and prevent weapons and ammunition from being used to incite violence,” Mexico’s Security Cabinet said in a statement.

Excelsior linked the suspect to “Los Mayos,” one of two cartel factions led by Ismael “Mayito Flaco” Zambada Zicairos.

The New York Post report said it was seeking more information from the Mexican Attorney General’s Office for comment.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
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Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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