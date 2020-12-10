Arizona GOP Appeals Suit Over Voting Software to Supreme Court

Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward announced Thursday that she is appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court her federal case regarding alleged irregularities with the voting software used in November’s election.

On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Diane J. Humetewa, who was appointed in 2013 by then-President Barack Obama, dismissed the case, which was launched by attorney Sidney Powell but named Ward as a plaintiff, The Washington Times reported.

The lawsuit claims “Dominion Voting Systems’ machines connected to the internet, which violates election laws,” The Times reported. “Dominion is not listed as a defendant, as the suits challenge state officials, but the company has denied any wrongdoing in the 2020 election.”

The case contests more than 412,000 of the votes cast.

In a video posted to Twitter on Thursday, Ward discussed the Arizona GOP’s federal case and its state case regarding duplicate and digitally adjudicated ballots, which was dismissed by the state’s Supreme Court on Tuesday.

“In our federal case, we are appealing to the SCOTUS,” the chairwoman said.

In today’s update, Chairwoman Kelli Ward gives a status report on our election contest case and breaks down the Texas Supreme Court filing. pic.twitter.com/fxJ190qiwO — Arizona Republican Party (@AZGOP) December 10, 2020

Ward indicated the future of the state case is uncertain.

The Associated Press reported Humetewa wrote in her opinion dismissing the federal case that the lawsuit’s allegations “are sorely wanting of relevant or reliable evidence.”

The judge added that the relief sought is extraordinary and said, “If granted, millions of Arizonans who exercised their individual right to vote in the 2020 General Election would be utterly disenfranchised.”

Late last month, Phil Waldron, a former U.S. Army information warfare officer, presented an anonymous whistleblower’s claim that 35,000 illegal votes were added to Democratic Joe Biden’s total electronic tally, which is more than three times the current margin of approximately 10,500 votes between him and President Donald Trump.

Waldron testified as part of the Trump campaign legal team led by former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani in a hearing before Arizona Republican legislators in Phoenix.

The cyberwarfare expert said the Dominion Voting Systems machines used in Maricopa County, which encompasses Phoenix, and similar ones in other counties were conceived to allow election results to be changed in countries such as Venezuela and Bolivia.

“The voting systems in the U.S. and Arizona, Dominion and several of the other machines were built to be manipulated and as the mayor said they’ve been used in elections around the world with questionable results, and we believe these same questionable results are present in this election,” Waldron said.

In a joint statement Wednesday, Arizona Senate President Karen Fann and House Speaker Rusty Bowers, both Republicans, announced they are working with the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors to perform an audit of ballot tabulation machines and software used in last month’s election.

Then by all means – look at the evidence TODAY. #ForensicAudit https://t.co/bJxckDjNbW — Dr. Kelli Ward 🇺🇸 (@kelliwardaz) December 10, 2020

“We understand the concerns related to election integrity in Arizona,” Fann said. “I look forward to continuing to work with Maricopa County on this issue of great importance.”

Arizona Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and GOP Gov. Doug Ducey certified the state’s current election results last week.

