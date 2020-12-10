Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Arizona GOP Appeals Suit Over Voting Software to Supreme Court

×
By Randy DeSoto
Published December 10, 2020 at 12:28pm
P Share Print

Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward announced Thursday that she is appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court her federal case regarding alleged irregularities with the voting software used in November’s election.

On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Diane J. Humetewa, who was appointed in 2013 by then-President Barack Obama, dismissed the case, which was launched by attorney Sidney Powell but named Ward as a plaintiff, The Washington Times reported.

The lawsuit claims “Dominion Voting Systems’ machines connected to the internet, which violates election laws,” The Times reported. “Dominion is not listed as a defendant, as the suits challenge state officials, but the company has denied any wrongdoing in the 2020 election.”

The case contests more than 412,000 of the votes cast.

In a video posted to Twitter on Thursday, Ward discussed the Arizona GOP’s federal case and its state case regarding duplicate and digitally adjudicated ballots, which was dismissed by the state’s Supreme Court on Tuesday.

TRENDING: State Lawmaker Who Called on ‘Soldiers’ To Target ‘Trumpers’ Gets Devastating News After Head of Legislature Sees Video

“In our federal case, we are appealing to the SCOTUS,” the chairwoman said.

Ward indicated the future of the state case is uncertain.

Do you believe there was widespread manipulation of votes online in last month's election? 

The Associated Press reported Humetewa wrote in her opinion dismissing the federal case that the lawsuit’s allegations “are sorely wanting of relevant or reliable evidence.”

The judge added that the relief sought is extraordinary and said, “If granted, millions of Arizonans who exercised their individual right to vote in the 2020 General Election would be utterly disenfranchised.”

Late last month, Phil Waldron, a former U.S. Army information warfare officer, presented an anonymous whistleblower’s claim that 35,000 illegal votes were added to Democratic Joe Biden’s total electronic tally, which is more than three times the current margin of approximately 10,500 votes between him and President Donald Trump.

Waldron testified as part of the Trump campaign legal team led by former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani in a hearing before Arizona Republican legislators in Phoenix.

The cyberwarfare expert said the Dominion Voting Systems machines used in Maricopa County, which encompasses Phoenix, and similar ones in other counties were conceived to allow election results to be changed in countries such as Venezuela and Bolivia.

RELATED: Black Lives Matter Just Turned on Joe Biden: 'Unacceptable'

“The voting systems in the U.S. and Arizona, Dominion and several of the other machines were built to be manipulated and as the mayor said they’ve been used in elections around the world with questionable results, and we believe these same questionable results are present in this election,” Waldron said.

In a joint statement Wednesday, Arizona Senate President Karen Fann and House Speaker Rusty Bowers, both Republicans, announced they are working with the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors to perform an audit of ballot tabulation machines and software used in last month’s election.

“We understand the concerns related to election integrity in Arizona,” Fann said. “I look forward to continuing to work with Maricopa County on this issue of great importance.”

Arizona Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and GOP Gov. Doug Ducey certified the state’s current election results last week.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







Arizona GOP Appeals Suit Over Voting Software to Supreme Court
Kamala Harris Vows To Rescind Travel Ban, Give Amnesty to Illegals in First 100 Days
Levin Makes Case Why SCOTUS Likely To Rule in Trump's Favor Over PA Election Law Changes
Arizona Supreme Court Agrees To Consider GOP's Election Results Appeal
Trump's Case To Change the Electoral College Vote Is Much Stronger Than Dems' Was in '16
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×