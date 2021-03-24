Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said Wednesday that Vice President Kamala Harris is “the worst possible choice” to oversee security at the border.

“She’s about the worst possible choice that one could make,” Ducey said during a speech at the University of Arizona.

“In no point in her career has she given any indication that she considers the border a problem or a serious threat.”

President Joe Biden said Tuesday that he asked Harris to head his administration’s response to the migration crisis at the southern border.

“If President Biden’s intent was to show that he’s taking this issue seriously, he’s really done the exact opposite here,” Ducey said.

TRENDING: Arizona Governor Calls Kamala Harris the ‘Worst Possible Choice’ to Manage Biden’s Border Crisis

“He’s completely trivialized this issue by putting someone in charge who flat-out just doesn’t care.”

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in a March 16 statement said border apprehensions are on pace to reach a 20-year high.

The Biden administration has reversed many of former President Donald Trump’s immigration policies, re-instituting “catch and release,” eliminating the “remain in Mexico” policy and halting construction on the border wall.

Ducey said the person who leads efforts to counter pressing problems “should be someone who’s got some experience or some passion about the issue if they intend to have success.”

