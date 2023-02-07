Parler Share
News
Rancher George Alan Kelly, 73, is being held on $1 million bond in the fatal shooting of a man on his property in Arizona.
Rancher George Alan Kelly, 73, is being held on $1 million bond in the fatal shooting of a man on his property in Arizona. (Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Arizona Rancher, 73, Held on $1 Million Bond for Allegedly Killing Illegal Alien on His Property

 By Jack Davis  February 7, 2023 at 9:17am
Parler Share

A 73-year-old Arizona rancher is being held on $1 million bond after a man believed to be a Mexican citizen was shot to death on the rancher’s property.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s office in Nogales, Arizona, said George Alan Kelly, 73, was arrested last week and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the Jan. 30 incident, according to The Associated Press.

The victim has been identified as Gabriel Cuen-Butimea, 48, of Nogales, Mexico, based on a Mexican voter registration card found on the body, the report said.

According to the U.K.’s Daily Mail, citing federal court records, Cuen-Butimea illegally crossed the southern border in the past and was deported back to Mexico several times. It said he was last deported in 2016.

Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Gerardo Castillo said the killing occurred in Kino Springs at the location listed for Kelly’s cattle ranch.

Trending:
CBS Openly Admits Goal with Message to Artist Before Satanic Performance - It Was Hidden in Plain Sight

The site was about a mile and a half north of the Mexican border.

“It doesn’t seem like Mr. Kelly and the decedent knew each other,” Castillo said, according to Nogales International.

At 2:40 p.m. Jan. 30, the Border Patrol received a report of a “possible active shooter.” The report said there was a “group of people running” and said the person making the report “was unsure if he was getting shot at as well.”

The entry said the person reporting the incident was “Allen.”

Is illegal immigration out of control?

Although deputies found nothing when they responded, a second report at about 6 p.m. resulted in deputies finding a body about 100 to 150 yards from Kelly’s home.

The dead person had been shot once, Castillo said.

He said Kelly was arrested because the “investigation initially revealed that he had shot in the area.”

Castillo said officials do not know what weapon was used to kill Cuen-Butimea.

Related:
Kari Lake Meets with GOP Bigwigs to Discuss 2024 Plans

During an appearance Jan. 31 in Nogales Justice Court, Kelly asked Justice of the Peace Emilio Velasquez to reduce the amount of the bond because his wife would be left alone at their ranch.

“She’s there by herself … nobody to take care of her, the livestock. Or the ranch. And I’m not going anywhere. I can’t come up with a million dollars. Is there … Would you consider reducing it to any degree?” he said, according to Nogales International.

The request was denied.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Arizona Rancher, 73, Held on $1 Million Bond for Allegedly Killing Illegal Alien on His Property
Furious Transgender Activists Flood State Capitol Building in Opposition to New Legislation
Patrick Mahomes Opens Super Bowl Week by Pointing to God: 'I Want to Make Sure I'm Glorifying Him'
Seminary Student, Youth Director Killed in Accident Hours After Teaching on Promise of Heaven
Nearly a Year After Going Missing, Two Kidnapped Children Found After Routine Vehicle Tag Check
See more...

Conversation