A Republican Arizona state representative wants to push back even harder now that the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors is pushing back against a state effort to examine the county’s voting machines.

On Monday, the Arizona state Senate’s Judiciary Committee voted to issue subpoenas and seize machines made by Dominion Voting Systems that were used in Maricopa County, the state’s largest in terms of population.

On Friday, the Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 to take the Senate committee to court rather than allow the machines to be examined, according to the Arizona Republic.

Now, Republican state Rep. Anthony Kern wants a special legislative session that will address election integrity.

Republicans who are not backing President Donald Trump “don’t have a spine,” he told National File.

TRENDING: Joe Biden's Niece Caroline Receives Zero Jail Time After Pleading Guilty to DUI

My name is Arizona Rep. Anthony Kern and I refuse to allow America to become a banana republic. @ali @EagleEdMartin @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/Sodpbq7Y4n — Anthony Kern (@anthonykernAZ) December 16, 2020

The Trump campaign has insisted that there has been voter fraud in states that include Arizona, Nevada, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin, as well as Pennsylvania. Despite multiple claims of voting irregularities, proof has yet to surface that there was a widespread effort to distort the voting process in such a way that would have altered the final results of the presidential election.

Numerous affidavits testifying to various types of election fraud have been filed in courts in several swing states. These affidavits indicate that those who witnessed conduct believe that fraud took place but those allegations have yet to be proven through either the courts or law enforcement.

On Friday, Trump chided Republicans on Twitter not to be “weak fools.”

He didn’t win the Election. He lost all 6 Swing States, by a lot. They then dumped hundreds of thousands of votes in each one, and got caught. Now Republican politicians have to fight so that their great victory is not stolen. Don’t be weak fools! https://t.co/d9Bgu8XPIj — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 19, 2020

Kern called Maricopa County’s decision to oppose the subpoenas “garbage.”

“I think they’re not doing the right thing. If there are any concerns about any election fraud, they need to do the right thing and open the books, and allow the legislators, of which one I am, to do their job, and bring integrity to these elections,” he said.

Do you support "Stop the Steal" efforts? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (1319 Votes) 1% (11 Votes)

“I don’t understand why they wouldn’t want to reach in and show transparency in their election. There is so much angst out there, and people are very upset. Our country is at stake, our state is at stake, and we need to do the right thing and put our political careers aside,” he said.

“People are out there saying we just need to move on,” Kern said. “Move on from what, a fraudulent election? Come on, man, this is important. We don’t just move on from this.”

Noting that three Republicans joined one Democrat in the vote to deny access to the machines, Kern contrasted the way Arizona Republicans have fought for Trump and the way he has fought for them.

RELATED: Ex-Democrat Turned Trump Advisor: 379,000 Possibly Illegal Ballots in Michigan Alone

Trump is “out there fighting for us as Americans and as Arizonans, and now where are we [Republicans] to help our President?” Kerns asked. “It’s appalling to me that people don’t have a spine.”

Speaking at the #StopTheSteal rally at the Arizona State Capitol. I am here to FIGHT FOR TRUMP! pic.twitter.com/HgCPaiHAgY — Anthony Kern (@anthonykernAZ) December 19, 2020

On Saturday, Kern posted a video on Twitter that showed him criticizing Republicans who supported Trump before the election but do not do so now.

“Where are they now?” he said at a “Stop the Steal” rally.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.