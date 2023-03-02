Arizona Sheriff Reveals What Illegals Say to Officials After Crossing US Border - Bad News for Biden

Arizona officials sounded the alarm about the devastating, pervasive impact the mass illegal immigration being incentivized by the Biden administration is having on their communities.

Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb testified Tuesday before the House Committee on Homeland Security as part of its hearing titled “Every State is a Border State: Examining Secretary Mayorkas’ Border Crisis.”

Lamb blamed President Joe Biden for incentivizing unfettered illegal immigration that fuels horrifying human and drug trafficking by violent cartels.

“When we ask people why they came here, they said, ‘Because Joe Biden said we could.’ And this is the reality of what we deal with every day,” he said.

“So clearly, the policies that have been — whether you call them open borders or not — they are affecting people coming here, and the cartels are taking advantage and marketing to people in other countries to come.”

The sheriff noted that the illegal aliens themselves are being abused, raped and enslaved by the cartels “that our policies have encouraged.”

“We, and by default, our lack of policies or weak border security is actually bringing those people to the doorsteps of the cartels to be enslaved, to be taken advantage of,” Lamb said.







The sheriff said in addition to the property destruction and rampant littering that accompanies unfettered illegal immigration, the migrants themselves are often brutally victimized during their dangerous journey.

“The people are being tricked and trapped into coming here by these cartels because of our policies, or lack of,” Lamb testified.

“When they come here, the women are being raped. We had a woman we caught a while back that had a baggie full of pills. And we said, ‘What are these pills?’ And she said, ‘When I came across the border, I knew I’d be raped multiple times. These are morning-after pills,’” he said.

Lamb continued: “Have we lost our moral compass so bad that we put politics in front of people? They’re raping the women … raping the children, using them as pawns, oftentimes putting them into the sex trade here in America. Slavery is … super-prolific nowadays.”

The sheriff also underscored that the terrifying border crisis the Biden administration is encouraging has a wide-ranging ripple effect on the entire nation.

“What we miss, unfortunately, has a ripple effect on the rest of the country. These things were not designed to stay in my county,” Lamb said in a prepared statement.

“They only pass through on their way into North Carolina, New York, Alabama and every other state in this country. What is in my backyard today will be in all of your front yards tomorrow.”

Sheriff Lamb explains how the Biden administration’s border policies have made every American town a border town. “What happens in my backyard today will be in your front yard tomorrow, no matter what state you’re in.” pic.twitter.com/j9VLu8Rj2V — Real Mac Report (@RealMacReport) February 28, 2023

Lamb added: “Our biggest frustration stems from being told by this Administration and the Media that there is not a crisis at our southern border, and the lie that our southern border is secure. Clearly, our statistics tell a different story. And that story is that the border is not secure.”

Dr. Robert Trenschel, the CEO of the Yuma Regional Medical Center, also testified at the hearing about how the surge of illegal immigrants hampers the hospital’s ability to care for local residents.

Trenschel said his 406-bed hospital is being barraged by illegal immigrants suffering from a variety of health problems, including numerous pregnant women who require urgent care.

Providing this mass scale of treatment is prohibitively expensive and interferes with the hospital’s capacity to care for the local residents for whom the medical center was constructed.

“We have had migrant patients on dialysis, cardiac catheterization and in need of heart surgery,” Trenschel said in a statement. “Many are very sick. They have long-term complications of chronic disease that have not been cared for. Some end up in the ICU for 60 days or more.

“One of the largest cohorts we have seen are maternity patients who present with little or no prenatal care. These higher risk pregnancies and births result in higher complication rates and longer hospital stays. Due to a lack of pre-natal care, many of these babies require a stay in our Neonatal Intensive Care Unit — some for a month or more at a time.”

Trenschel said in the 11 months between December 2021 and November 2022 alone, the Yuma Regional Medical Center has provided $26 million in uncompensated care to illegal aliens.

“Let me assure you – it is not an approximation,” he said. “That number comes from a detailed review of unpaid patient bills directly attributed to migrant patients. $26 million in uncompensated care is not a sustainable business model … No business or service can survive ongoing large-scale expense without any offsetting revenue.”

President and CEO of Yuma Regional Medical Center Dr. Robert Trenschel tells @RepMcClintock how illegal immigrants have negatively impacted the ability of legal residents to get medical care. pic.twitter.com/XuPOBBq49n — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 24, 2023

Trenschel said these off-the-chart expenses could bankrupt the hospital. Moreover, he said, it is unfair to the community.

“We cannot provide completely free care to the residents of our community, so the situation is not fair and is understandably concerning to them,” he said. “One hospital should not, and cannot, bear the health care costs of a national migrant problem that is deeply impacting Arizona and our community.”

Biden is accelerating the collapse of the United States by undermining national security and public safety with his destructive immigration policies. Something must be done — immediately — to stem this crisis.

