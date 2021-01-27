President Joe Biden, who was inaugurated last week behind fencing and thousands of troops, is being called out by the sheriff of a county on the southern border for engaging in “political theater.”

Biden has signed nearly 20 executive orders since last Wednesday. Many of those actions are related to border security and immigration. But those who work and live near the border will have to bear the brunt of actions taken on the border, and not those living comfortably far away in Washington, D.C.

After four years of policies that placed national security above liberal policy and political pandering under former President Donald Trump, progress made at the border is in jeopardy. As another migrant caravan makes its way to the country’s border with Mexico, Biden has halted construction on Trump’s border wall.

His administration also last week ordered a 100-day moratorium on deporting illegal immigrants. Although, that order was overruled by a federal judge on Tuesday.

But prior to that ruling, which many Texans are celebrating, a sheriff in one Arizona county lashed out at Biden for playing politics with public safety.

Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels told “Fox & Friends” that a Biden executive order which repealed a declaration of a crisis on the southern border was placing politics before the safety of the communities which share a boundary with Mexico.

Biden, by executive action, last week ordered an immediate end to construction of the wall on the border.

“Like every nation, the United States has a right and a duty to secure its borders and protect its people against threats. But building a massive wall that spans the entire southern border is not a serious policy solution,” a proclamation from Biden reads.”It is a waste of money that diverts attention from genuine threats to our homeland security.”

“This political theater playing that’s being played out is scary to all of us on the southwest border … Every American should be standing up on this,” Dannels said. “Stop this madness.”

The sheriff added that he’d already seen an increase in gang activity in his county since Biden became the Democratic nominee. He apparently doesn’t envision the situation improving

“This executive order, it’s troublesome, it’s hasty. We’ve worked so well over the years and why we need a secure border is just common sense,” he said of the Biden order halting border wall construction.

“It goes back to show you how vulnerable our southwest border is to include every American in this country if we don’t have a secure border,” Dannels said. Apparently lamenting the Trump administration’s policies which prioritized national security, the sheriff added, “We’ve worked so well over the years and why we need a secure border is just common sense.”

“One thing that bothers me as a sheriff serving 37 years on the southwest border is the fact that the lessons of the past continue to be played out in Congress, through the presidency,” Dannels told Fox News. “Police chiefs and sheriffs are experts of communities. Our federal government is supposed to be experts of national security and border security.”

While those who live and work near the border are aware of the dangers of unchecked immigration perhaps better than anyone else in the country, Dannels is apparently tired of seeing his community become a playing ground for far way politicians. He’d like to see a federal government that once and for all prioritizes national and border security.

“Together that’s a recipe of success for every American and what I’m seeing now is we’re going to go back in time and play this political theater at the backs and the risks of every American,” he said.

Dannels’ complaints are likely to fall on deaf ears, at least in Washington.

The ruling class is not concerned about the safety of American citizens as much as they are for the stream of never-ending illegal immigrants. Those people will apparently arrive to enjoy food, housing and at some point, citizenship and voting rights.

Ordinary Americans, meanwhile, are left to grapple with the damage done to wages, public safety and the other negative effects of a porous border.

Democrats, led now by a Biden administration, are waging an all-out assault on Trump’s legacy and the policies which endeared him to so many Americans, and so many in law enforcement. One part of that legacy is a physical barrier separating the country from the drugs, crime, human trafficking and the cartels on the other side.

Biden is choosing the coyotes over the citizens of Cochise County and other places. Meanwhile, the city in which he resides is still protected by walls and troops. This, of course, is a reaction to a group of Americans illegally entering a property on Jan. 6 during the incursion of the Capitol.

As long as Democrats feel safe, though, what happens to those living in Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Southern California is of little consequence.

