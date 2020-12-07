Login
Arizona Supreme Court Agrees To Consider GOP's Election Results Appeal

By Randy DeSoto
Published December 7, 2020 at 1:06pm
The Arizona Supreme Court confirmed Monday it will be reviewing an appeal by the Arizona Republican Party challenging the election results in the Phoenix metro area.

KTAR-FM reported that Arizona GOP Chairwoman Kelli Ward filed an appeal to the state’s high court Friday after Maricopa Superior Court Judge Randall Warner ruled the party failed to prove fraud had occurred in the state’s most populous county that would reverse the results of November’s election.

Warner granted a review of 100 random ballots, which showed a three percent change in favor of President Donald Trump.

Democratic Joe Biden’s current lead in the Grand Canyon State is currently 10,457 votes.

On Thursday, Ward told KFYI-AM radio that Warner granted the campaign access to check for “red flag” issues among the 1.9 million ballots that came in absentee, as well as the duplicate ballots filled out by election officials in Maricopa County (which includes Phoenix) when the original ballots could not be read by the voting machine.

“We didn’t know if we were going to be successful with these 100 ballots we got to look at because it’s such a small sample,” Ward said.

“What did we find? A 3 percent swing towards president Trump,” she added.

In one instance a duplicate ballot was allegedly switched from Trump to Biden. So when corrected, that is in effect a two-vote swing, Biden loses one and Trump gains.

In another instance, a ballot was allegedly filled out for the president but discarded. “So there is funny business,” Ward said.

Trump noted if that three percent is carried forward statewide, he would win Arizona.

However, a court-ordered sampling of an additional 1,626 duplicate ballots found Trump lost seven votes due to errors in ballot processing, according to KTAR.

Ward said in a video posted by the Arizona GOP Monday, “We are asking to look at the 28,000 duplicated ballots that are in Maricopa County alone, as well as all the digitally adjudicated ballots. There are well over 100,000 ballots that could be affected (statewide) and that is more than enough to swing this election,” she said.

Ward further noted in her KFYI-AM interview that whistleblowers at last week’s election hearing involving Trump campaign attorneys Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis and Arizona legislators spoke about irregularities in Pima County (Tucson) and Coconino County (in northern AZ), which also went for Biden.

On Friday, the Arizona Senate president, the speaker of the House and other legislative leaders called for an independent audit of Maricopa County’s election software and equipment.

The briefings to the Arizona Supreme Court by the state’s Republican Party and Maricopa County officials are due on Monday.

KTAR-FM reported the Supreme Court plans to rule on the matter without oral arguments.

Arizona Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and GOP Gov. Doug Ducey certified the state’s current election results last week.

Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







