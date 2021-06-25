As Arizona and Texas Struggled with Border Crisis, Gov. Ron DeSantis Took Action

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the state will be sending 50 police officers to Texas to help with the ongoing migrant crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border, according to a press release.

“When the Governors of Texas and Arizona reached out for help, Florida answered the call,” said Governor Ron DeSantis in the media release.

“We are witnessing a catastrophe at the southern border under the Biden Administration.”

The support comes in response to a letter sent by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to all U.S. governors asking for law enforcement help at the border.

“In recent months, we have seen people from the terrorist watch list, known sex offenders and a flood of fentanyl cross over the border,” DeSantis said.

“This is a national security crisis, and we must get it under control.”

On June 10, DeSantis tweeted out the letter he and Abbott sent to governors throughout the country in response to the border crisis.

“The # of illegal border crossings this fiscal year is already the most since 2006. This is a crisis, our law enforcement professionals need help,” the Florida governor wrote.

“In response, @GovAbbott and I sent a letter to all US governors requesting law enforcement support along the border in our states.”

The # of illegal border crossings this fiscal year is already the most since 2006. This is a crisis, our law enforcement professionals need help. In response, @GovAbbott and I sent a letter to all US governors requesting law enforcement support along the border in our states. 1/ pic.twitter.com/U0dywS6XBz — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) June 10, 2021

Around 20 Florida sheriff’s departments have offered their help with staffing and duties typically completed by deployed officers, the statement said. DeSantis said the officers will be ready to work Monday. The mission and plan for funding the operation remains unclear, the Miami Herald reported.

The initial rumblings of Florida’s plans to help at the border came last week, when DeSantis said “America’s border security crisis impacts every state and every American.”

Today’s statement provides more detail and a clearer plan about how Florida plans to help by providing staff and equipment from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

“Our training and equipment allow us to provide assistance in challenging remote locations,” said Colonel Roger Young, director of the FWC’s Division of Law Enforcement in the press release.

“We appreciate Governor DeSantis’ bold leadership on this issue, and we stand ready to support Texas as needed. Public safety is our number one priority.”

Vice President Kamala Harris visited the border Friday and former president Donald Trump announced he would visit the border next Wednesday alongside Abbott and a group of Republican House members.

