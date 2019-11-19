Arizona Is Thriving Under President Trump

When I traveled to Phoenix last month for an event with the Arizona Republican Party, I was thrilled by what I saw: hundreds of dedicated volunteers energized to re-elect President Donald Trump and Republican candidates up and down the ballot — all prepared to fight against the Democrats’ big government socialist policies.

Arizonans trusted President Trump with their vote in 2016, and if my time here last month is any indication of what’s to come next year, they will overwhelmingly re-elect him in 2020.

And why wouldn’t they? Since Trump was elected, he has delivered for the Grand Canyon State, adding over 211,000 jobs — including over 20,000 manufacturing jobs. Additionally, the state has seen its unemployment rate decrease to 4.9 percent.

Arizonans are also feeling the benefits of President Trump’s Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which gave a tax cut of $1,354 to Arizona families and generated over 4,000 new jobs in the last year. The opportunity zones created in the tax legislation are also helping to develop new areas and affordable housing options, create new jobs and offer new local services.

Residents in every corner of the state are seeing the positive results of these policies in their daily lives.

Just this past August, business owners gathered for economic roundtables in Scottsdale and Flagstaff as part of the nationwide Open for Business Tour to discuss how President Trump’s economy continues to work for Arizona’s business community and families alike.

The stories they shared demonstrated the commitment Trump has made to working Arizonans: from bonuses for workers to steady revenue, rising wages and increased confidence in the economy, the Grand Canyon State is thriving.

But we can’t take anything for granted. Arizona Democrats like Tom O’Halleran and Ann Kirkpatrick — who ran on bipartisanship and working across the aisle — are dead-set on obstructing President Trump’s agenda and erasing his progress.

Rather than address the issues that matter to their constituents, like ratifying the USMCA, securing the border, or lowering prescription drug costs, O’Halleran, Kirkpatrick and the Democrats have chosen to focus on an endless impeachment witch hunt because they know they can’t beat President Trump at the ballot box.

It’s madness.

The Democrats’ policies would hurt Americans, cost them jobs and reverse all the progress made under President Trump. They won’t tell you this, of course. They’re too busy searching for any excuse to try to derail this president and take him out of office.

Take Bernie Sanders’ “free” government-run health care legislation for instance — here in Arizona it would kick over 3.4 million people off their health insurance.

Democrats across the board have also said they would reverse the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act that has been an economic boon to the state, and House Democrats like O’Halleran and Kirkpatrick refuse to bring the USMCA trade agreement to the floor, even though it would raise wages for hardworking Americans, create thousands of new jobs in Arizona, and add $68.2 billion to the U.S. economy.

Not to mention the great interest to Arizona as a border state, Democrats are stonewalling any progress to rein in illegal immigration and secure our southern border — a stance that residents in Tucson recently proved is not very popular here when they overwhelmingly rejected the Democrats’ push to make Tucson the first sanctuary city in Arizona.

I don’t blame them. Open borders is like an invitation for criminals to come in to your backyard.

It’s clear that voters in the Grand Canyon State will stand up to these socialist policies and won’t fall for the act put forth by Democrats like Tom O’Halleran and Ann Kirkpatrick. President Trump is working day and night for the American people, and the results seen in Arizona speak for themselves.

While the Democrats continue their incessant search for more ways to thwart President Trump’s agenda and proceed with their ridiculous impeachment witch hunt, Trump is delivering on his promises.

With this president in office, Arizona is thriving, and voters here will help keep it that way by voting red in 2020.

