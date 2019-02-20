SECTIONS
Arizonians May Have To Hand Over DNA to State for Massive DNA Database

DNAKateryna Kon / Science Life Photo / Getty Images(Kateryna Kon / Science Life Photo / Getty Images)

By Randy DeSoto
Published February 19, 2019 at 8:26pm
Modified February 19, 2019 at 10:42pm
Arizona may soon become one of the first states in the country to maintain a massive statewide DNA database on a large number of its residents.

Senate Bill 1475 provides that a DNA sample would be collected from anyone who under current law must be fingerprinted to hold positions, The Arizona Republic reported.

Examples include teachers, dental jobs, child care providers, real estate agents, pharmacists, various nursing positions, school bus drivers, home health providers, physical therapists and foster parents, to name some.

The person submitting the DNA sample could pay a $250 processing fee.

Arizona’s Department of Public Safety would maintain the database alongside the person’s name, Social Security number, date of birth and known address.

“Any DNA in the database could be accessed and used by law enforcement in a criminal investigation. It could also be shared with other government agencies across the country for licensing, death registration, to identify a missing person or to determine someone’s real name,” according to The Arizona Republic.

David Kaye — an associate dean for research at Penn State University, who specializes in genetics and its application to the law — told The Republic that no other state maintains such an expansive database.

Currently, the Grand Canyon State collects DNA samples from convicted felons or those found guilty of misdemeanor sex crimes.

Newsweek reported that the SB 1475 was introduced days after a man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman with severe mental disabilities at a healthcare facility in Arizona.

Nathan Sutherland, 36, has been charged with raping an incapacitated woman at a facility in Phoenix, where he served as a licensed practical nurse, according to CBS affiliate KPHO-TV.

The woman gave birth last month, and DNA taken from Sutherland matched him to the child.

Liz Recchia, director of government affairs for the West Maricopa Association of Realtors, opposes the bill.

“It isn’t very often a bill at the state Legislature affects so many Arizonan’s (sic) civil rights in such an onerous manner,” Recchia wrote in post on the group’s website.

“After you get over the initial shock of what this means to your life, start thinking about the overwhelming change in our system and founding principles,” she added.

