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Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders attends an event on natural disaster preparedness with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House on June 10, 2025, in Washington, D.C.
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders attends an event on natural disaster preparedness with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House on June 10, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Kicked Out of Restaurant for Political Reasons

 By Jack Davis  March 19, 2026 at 4:30pm
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A Little Rock restaurant recently rolled out the not-so-welcome mat for Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

“Last week I was having lunch with two other moms at a restaurant when the owner approached a member of the State Police Executive Protection Detail and said my presence made their employees feel threatened and told us to leave,” Sanders posted on X.

“Arkansans are known for their warm hospitality, and while that restaurant didn’t meet that standard, my administration will continue to focus on lifting Arkansans up, not tearing others down,” she wrote.

The Croissanterie in Little Rock said it did nothing wrong in a statement shared with KTHV-TV.

“When we became aware that the governor had arrived at the restaurant announced, we were surprised and uncertain how best to respond. By the time we entered the dining room, she was already seated and eating,” the statement said.

“At that point, we chose not to interrupt, expecting that the party would complete their meal and depart without issue,” the statement added.

“However, as the presence of her security detail became more widely noticed, by both employees and guests, questions were raised about them remaining in the restaurant.”

The statement said that treating Sanders like anyone else “risked being perceived as a lack of support for the community that makes up the majority of our team, as well as their families and friends.”

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“Ultimately, we made the decision to support our employees and guests who expressed they were uncomfortable. To clarify, we do not recall any statements indicating that anyone felt threatened,” the statement said.

The statement noted that the governor’s security detail was asked twice to get Sanders to go, saying that it had a 90-minute limit on tables that was fast approaching.

As reported by KATV, while Sanders was complying, a man stood up and yelled, “It’s time to go,” making “a crude hand gesture” in her direction.

Sanders has had this happen before.

In 2019, while she was White House Press Secretary during President Donald Trump’s first term, she was asked to leave the Red Hen restaurant, according to The Hill, because its owner disagreed with her politics.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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