Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Kicked Out of Restaurant for Political Reasons

A Little Rock restaurant recently rolled out the not-so-welcome mat for Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

“Last week I was having lunch with two other moms at a restaurant when the owner approached a member of the State Police Executive Protection Detail and said my presence made their employees feel threatened and told us to leave,” Sanders posted on X.

“Arkansans are known for their warm hospitality, and while that restaurant didn’t meet that standard, my administration will continue to focus on lifting Arkansans up, not tearing others down,” she wrote.

Last week I was having lunch with two other moms at a restaurant when the owner approached a member of the State Police Executive Protection Detail and said my presence made their employees feel threatened and told us to leave. Arkansans are known for their warm hospitality, and… https://t.co/oYtZQNkX8o — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) March 19, 2026

The Croissanterie in Little Rock said it did nothing wrong in a statement shared with KTHV-TV.

“When we became aware that the governor had arrived at the restaurant announced, we were surprised and uncertain how best to respond. By the time we entered the dining room, she was already seated and eating,” the statement said.

“At that point, we chose not to interrupt, expecting that the party would complete their meal and depart without issue,” the statement added.

“However, as the presence of her security detail became more widely noticed, by both employees and guests, questions were raised about them remaining in the restaurant.”

The statement said that treating Sanders like anyone else “risked being perceived as a lack of support for the community that makes up the majority of our team, as well as their families and friends.”

There’s That Trademark Tolerance Again! Sarah Sanders flipped off, kicked out of restaurant that claims employees were ‘uncomfortable’https://t.co/RCtYrtwsLA — Kazum Howell (@stefkule) March 19, 2026

“Ultimately, we made the decision to support our employees and guests who expressed they were uncomfortable. To clarify, we do not recall any statements indicating that anyone felt threatened,” the statement said.

The statement noted that the governor’s security detail was asked twice to get Sanders to go, saying that it had a 90-minute limit on tables that was fast approaching.

The owners of the restaurant, The Croissanterie in Little Rock Arkansas, who asked Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders to leave because her presence was “making employees feel threatened and uncomfortable because of her political views”, Jill McDonald & Wendy Schay, look… pic.twitter.com/AONLAYaL3R — The Conservative Read (@theconread) March 19, 2026

As reported by KATV, while Sanders was complying, a man stood up and yelled, “It’s time to go,” making “a crude hand gesture” in her direction.

Sanders has had this happen before.

In 2019, while she was White House Press Secretary during President Donald Trump’s first term, she was asked to leave the Red Hen restaurant, according to The Hill, because its owner disagreed with her politics.

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