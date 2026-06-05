Arkansas Judge Dismisses Charges Against Sheriff Candidate Who Killed Daughter's Alleged Rapist

An Arkansas judge on Thursday dismissed all charges against Aaron Spencer, the sheriff candidate who became a national story after fatally shooting a man accused of raping and kidnapping his teenage daughter.

Spencer had been facing a second-degree murder charge stemming from the October 2024 shooting death of 67-year-old Michael Fosler.

According to KARK-TV, Fosler had allegedly raped Spencer’s 13-year-old daughter during the summer of 2024.

While out on bond, Fosler allegedly kidnapped the girl again in October 2024.

According to KARK, deputies responded to a home shortly after the girl was reported missing. Deputies were told Aaron Spencer had located his daughter first and found her in a vehicle with Fosler.

Fosler was then shot dead by Spencer.

The father was later taken into custody and eventually pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder.

The murder case against #AaronSpencer, the republican nominee candidate for Lonoke County Sheriff, has been dismissed by a judge. https://t.co/MGH2V31f2d @CarolineWDerby pic.twitter.com/dSUIZeyp3l — KARK 4 News (@KARK4News) June 4, 2026

According to KARK and a press release from Spencer’s attorneys at Lassiter & Cassinelli, the court found serious problems with how evidence was handled by investigators, and all charges have now been dropped.

The release said the police who responded mishandled key evidence.

As a result, the judge dismissed all charges, including the second-degree murder count.

Lead attorney Erin Cassinelli praised the ruling and praised Spencer for how he handled the situation and charges.

“This father should have never been charged for protecting his child,” Cassinelli said.

Spencer also released a statement thanking God, his wife, his family, and the residents of Lonoke County who supported him throughout the ordeal.

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He said support from neighbors, Arkansans, and people around the world helped carry his family through the case.

Spencer went viral nationwide last fall when, while facing a murder charge, he announced he was running for sheriff in Lonoke County, which is on the eastern side of the Little Rock metro area.

At the time he was charged, a GiveSendGo campaign was launched to help with his legal bills, raising more than $300,000.

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