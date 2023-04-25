Armed 'Antifa' Militants Attack Drag Show Protesters, End Up Face-Down on the Pavement Minutes Later

A counterprotester allegedly pepper-sprayed protesters across the street from a drag show in Fort Worth, Texas, leading to three arrests, the city’s police department revealed Monday.

Black-clad counterprotesters in tactical gear, many armed with guns, stood outside Fort Brewery and Pizza as the restaurant hosted a drag show Sunday, according to a news release from the Fort Worth Police Department.

Protesters for the nonprofit organization Protect Texas Kids demonstrated across the street.

Counterprotester Samuel Folks, 20, allegedly went over to the protesters and pepper-sprayed them, subsequently swinging at police when they tried to arrest him.

Counterprotester Christopher Guillott, 33, is accused of attacking officers with an umbrella and hitting one in the face as they attempted to handcuff Folks, with both men continuing to resist arrest.

A third counterprotester Meghan Grant, 37, allegedly tried to charge past the officers to reach Folks and Grant and subsequently failed to comply with an officer before ultimately being arrested herself, the department reported.

Folks was arrested on suspicion of crimes including assault causing bodily injury, while he and Guillott both face a second-degree felony charge for allegedly assaulting a peace officer.

Police arrested Grant on suspicion of interfering with public duties and resisting arrest.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

(1 of 2) Video of Protest Report #230030255 pic.twitter.com/HAXzEGp6xC — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) April 24, 2023

In a statement posted to Facebook on Monday, Protect Texas Kids said, “Thank you Fort Worth Police Department for taking action and arresting the violent Antifa criminals at our protest yesterday.”

“The same Antifa radicals have been at all of our ‘kid-friendly’ drag show protests for the past year attempting to instigate and cause problems,” the organization said.

“Every other police department has refused to hold these criminals accountable for breaking the law,” it said.







All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.