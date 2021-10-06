Armed Cartel Smugglers Are Standing in the Rio Grande and Taunting Texas Border Guards: Report

Defiant human smugglers who know that they can do what they please on the Mexican side of the Rio Grande are now openly taunting National Guard troops Texas has posted in its bid to plug holes in the leaky border, according to a new report.

“NEW: In multiple instances over the past several days, Texas DPS tells me suspected cartel gunmen involved in human smuggling have stood in & near the Rio Grande in Starr County and taunted TX National Guard soldiers. They wear tac vests & have AK47s,” Bill Melugin of Fox News posted on Twitter on Wednesday.

Human smuggling arrests are a recurring theme of customs and border protection media releases.

Nueces County Sheriff’s deputies and TX DPS work with #RGV agents to apprehend 7 smuggled migrants on a non-passenger train in Robstown, TX. Human smugglers place countless lives at risk by utilizing the rail systems. pic.twitter.com/xDGbb3dM5w — Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings (@USBPChiefRGV) September 30, 2021

On Tuesday, Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents reported that they responded to multiple human smuggling cases on Monday in which 41 illegal immigrants were apprehended.

In one case, a truck that was seen picking up several people was chased until it ran off the road. Four illegal immigrants were detained, but the driver escaped.

Separately, stash houses in Roma, Texas, and Edinburg, Texas, were raided, resulting in 37 illegal immigrants being detained.

“Even with the spread of the COVID-19 virus, human smugglers continue to try these brazen attempts with zero regard for the health and safety of migrants or the citizens of the U.S. they may encounter. The U.S. Border Patrol agents of the Rio Grande Valley Sector will continue to safeguard the nation and community against these criminal elements,” the release said.

Smugglers use a variety of routes to enter the U.S.

STICKY SITUATION- Agents working near Penitas, TX, discovered a migrant covered in thorns!

Unable to walk and in severe pain, #USBP EMT’s evaluated the individual & requested transport to a local hospital. #rescue pic.twitter.com/KvHcBLB0kL — Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings (@USBPChiefRGV) September 29, 2021

We documented over 100 migrants smuggled into the US by smugglers on rafts making their way from the Mexican side. Migrants coming off the raft were wearing bracelets that cartels/smuggling groups put on them to track and determine payment.Stay tuned for full story @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/d7Q0vL8AU5 — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) September 27, 2021

As the trafficking and floods of illegal immigrants continue, Republicans on the House Homeland Security Committee are calling on the Biden administration to respond, according to Fox News.

“The dire situation along the southwest border is a crisis that has spun out of control,” a letter to President Joe Biden from the 16 Republicans on the committee said.

“[Customs and Border Protection] has surpassed numerous records for the number of migrants illegally crossing the border? Why is your administration trying to deceive the American people that the border is secure?” the letter continued.

“It is time for your administration to take appropriate steps to prevent a recurrence of what we witnessed in Del Rio, Texas.”

