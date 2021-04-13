Login
SECTIONS
News
Mewe Share P Share

Armed Civilians Guard Minnesota Stores as Rioting and Looting Erupts for a Second Night

×
By Jack Davis
Published April 13, 2021 at 9:49am
Mewe Share P Share

Looting and rioting flared for a second night around Minneapolis on Monday, with rioters calling their attacks on stores and police a response to the death of Daunte Wright.

Wright, a 20-year-old African-American male, was killed Sunday after being pulled over by Brooklyn Center police.

On Monday, Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon said that the officer who shot Wright appeared to have thought she was firing a Taser at Wright when she was actually firing her service weapon.

That explanation did little to bring calm to the streets of the Minneapolis suburb, nor did a curfew that rioters violated as they attacked a Brooklyn Center police station.

Should these protesters be treated any differently than criminals if they choose to loot?

TRENDING: GOP Rep Introduces Bill to Protect Trump's Border Wall

Rioters erupted in a wild outbreak of looting Sunday night, and on Monday attacked more stores — including a Dollar Tree store that was later set on fire — according to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune.

Some stores were reportedly protected by armed civilians, whose presence alone was enough to deter the crowds.

Minnesota State Patrol Col. Matt Langer said that police tried to disperse the crowds besieging the Brooklyn Center police station through dialogue.

“Unfortunately, those efforts weren’t successful … so … [we] stood and protected that building,” he said, according to Fox News.

Early Tuesday, Langer said about 40 arrests were made during the violent protests against the police.

He said several police officers were injured by objects thrown by the rioters. Some rioters launched fireworks at the police, while others threw trash at the officers.

RELATED: Charges Announced for Officer in Daunte Wright Case

Another 13 people were arrested in Minneapolis, according to Minneapolis Deputy Police Chief Amelia Huffman. She said five businesses in Minneapolis, including a liquor store, shore store and a Target, were looted Monday night.

Demonstrations inspired by the Brooklyn Center rioting also took place in New York and Los Angeles, as well as Oakland, California; Portland, Oregon; and Louisville, Kentucky, according to USA Today.

Due to the riots, home games scheduled by the Minnesota Twins, Minnesota Wild and Minnesota Timberwolves were postponed.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Out-of-Town Antifa Members Descend on Minnesota as Chaos Continues for a Third Night
Nancy Pelosi Claims She Would Have Fought Jan. 6 Mob: 'I'm a Street Fighter'
Use-of-Force Expert Testifies That Derek Chauvin's Actions Were 'Justified'
Daunte Wright Had an Arrest Warrant for Allegedly Choking and Holding a Woman at Gunpoint: Court Docs
Democratic Congresswoman Calls for Total Lawlessness: 'No More Policing'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×