Armed DoorDash Driver Confronts Grandfather, Quickly Finds Himself Staring Down His Own Barrel: Police

A 59-year-old man has been arrested after a struggle that took place when a disgruntled DoorDash driver sought a cash tip from a customer.

The incident took place last month, after Anthony Volino’s daughter bought about $100 in groceries and had them delivered to their Vancouver, Washington, home, according to KVAL-TV.

She used a SNAP card to pay for the items.

The next morning, Volino said, he, his daughter, and his grandchildren were having breakfast when someone knocked on the door.

“It startled my daughter, and she goes, ‘Oh my gosh, you know, who the heck’s pounding on the door?'” Volino said, according to KGW-TV.

“She went to the door, answered the door, and he introduced himself as the DoorDash driver from the night before and she goes, ‘OK, did I forget anything?'”

Volino said the man wanted a tip in cash.

“He was pretty loud. When I went to the door, I immediately smelled alcohol,” Volino said.

“For a split second, I thought about giving the guy a couple of dollars, but when he again said, ‘I want my tip,’ that’s when I said, ‘Whoa, whoa.’ I said, ‘You need to leave.'”

According to Volino, his daughter said she would go online to leave a tip because SNAP does not allow tips.

However, the driver stepped into the doorway, Volino put out an arm to block him, and a scuffle ensued.







A security camera video captured the struggle.

Volino described the struggle to KPTV.

“He stepped to the right. I stepped to the left, and I reached behind him, and I felt the steel in his waistband, and as soon as I felt the gun in his waistband, my heart just sank,” Volino said. “The only thing on my mind was I have to get this gun away from him. I’m in a struggle for my life at this point. That’s what I’m thinking. It’s me or him.”

Both men called 911 after their fight ended.

“I could have been shot. My kids could have been shot. If he would have got his hands on that gun, somebody could have gotten hurt. I still can’t believe it happened,” Volino said.

“This is for a job that they’re already paid for, this is the customer’s decision whether to tip or not, he can’t make that decision that I’m going to go to somebody’s house to get a cash tip, he can’t make that choice.”

Police arrested Robert Delehant, 59, according to KVAL. He faces charges including harassment, DUI and assault. After the incident, DoorDash said it severed its relationship with Delehant.

