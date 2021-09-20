A 69-year-old Ohio woman used her Second Amendment rights on Sunday during a reported home invasion.

North Olmsted police said they responded to a home at about 11 p.m.

Police said that a 21-year-old woman had forced her way into the home, according to WJW-TV.

After she entered, she fought with a 72-year-old man.

During the struggle, the man’s spouse fired a gun and hit the alleged intruder.

Police said the woman was hit in the chest.

The suspect was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

The owners of the home told police they did not know the intruder.

Police have not released any names of those involved.

In a 2019 piece, Amy Swearer of the Heritage Foundation argued that across America, the Second Amendment has protected homeowners.

“The right to keep and bear arms is based on the natural, immutable right to defend oneself and one’s liberties from crime and tyranny,” she wrote.

“Unfortunately, too many well-intentioned people today advocate severely restricting the ability of law-abiding Americans to defend themselves and others with the most effective firearms.

“They believe that Americans rarely use firearms to protect their rights and liberties, and they think commonly proposed gun control laws will meaningfully address gun-related violence. But the reality is quite different.

“Americans use guns in self-defense on far more occasions than criminals use them to commit crimes. Yet those defensive gun uses rarely receive the amount of attention given to criminal gun uses,” she argued, calling everyday Americans who defend their homes “underreported good guys using a gun.”

“Most lawful gun owners understand the gravity of taking another human life, even in lawful self-defense. They pray the day never comes when they must rely on their Second Amendment rights to protect themselves or others, because it will likely be the hardest moment of their lives,” Swearer went on.

“But those hard moments come, and they come often. We do law-abiding citizens no favors by advocating statutes that make the right to keep and bear arms in self-defense more difficult to exercise.

“We simply tie one hand behind their backs and insist that they are safer for it.”

