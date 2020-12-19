A 4-year-old girl will live to see another Christmas because her dad was one of the “good guys with a gun” that Second Amendment opponents pretend is just a myth.

A home invasion that began at about 10 a.m. on Dec. 8 ended when the homeowner opened fire on four armed intruders in his home in Lacombe, Louisiana, WVUE-TV reported.

Two of the men — 25-year-old Renard Causey Jr. and 21-year-old Justin Hill — were shot dead, and the other two suspects were wounded.

The homeowner’s 4-year-old daughter also was injured in the crossfire but had surgery and is expected to make a full recovery, according to multiple reports.

The suspects might have pistol-whipped the homeowner before he opened fire, one of the homeowner’s relatives told WVUE.

“While it is always tragic any time there is a loss of life, I am pleased that due to the rapid response time of our deputies, all parties that were involved in this isolated incident have been accounted for,” St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith told WGNO-TV.

The sheriff’s office said the surviving armed intruders — Renard Causey Sr. and Jason Leblanc — will be charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery and home invasion after they are released from the hospital, according to WDSU-TV.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson told The Times-Picayune they are still investigating the altercation, but that the two surviving suspects were charged with murder under Louisiana law because their criminal actions resulted in the deaths of their accomplices.

The homeowner will not be charged, the outlet reported.

This kind of scenario illustrates the importance of the Second Amendment rights to keep and bear arms.

Had the homeowner not been armed, it’s possible that he, his daughter and anyone else in the house at the time would not have survived.

The man’s firearm protected him and his little girl, just as firearms have countless other times for victims who otherwise would be at the mercy of their attackers.

There are stories of a pregnant woman in Florida who defended her and her unborn baby with an AR-15; of three Detroit women on their way to church who were saved when one woman shot a home intruder; and of a disabled woman in Texas who shot one home intruder and fended off another.

Yet the gun-control crowd often pulls on the heartstrings in an attempt to restrict gun ownership, pleading their case with stories of child-sized caskets used to bury victims of school shootings — profound, disturbing tragedies that are every parent’s worst nightmare.

But lost in their zeal to rid the world of all firearms to prevent those events are instances where would-be victims save their lives or their loved ones, just as the father in Louisiana did.

Had it not been for him shooting the armed intruders, his little girl could have been another child victim laid to rest in her best dress days before Christmas.

Instead — if her family is like millions of others across America that celebrate the holiday — she will wake up on Christmas morning for that pinnacle of childhood joy, alive because of the protective instincts of her father and his ability to have a firearm.

Yes, gun violence is ugly, leaving too many people dead and victims’ families shattered with grief. But had this father not unleashed his fury on the miscreants in his home, he and his family could have been the next tragic story.

