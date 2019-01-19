Armed Homeowner Single-Handedly Takes Out 4 Home Invasion Suspects

Authorities are investigating an attempted Houston home invasion where a single homeowner reportedly used a gun to defend himself from at least four suspected burglarers.

Police say several men forced their way into a home; varying reports put the number at four or five. The homeowner shot all of them, according to KHOU.

Three of the four suspects died, and one was hospitalized, police said.

The homeowner, who told police he acted in self-defense, was not injured.

The incident took place at around 1 a.m. Saturday.

BREAKING: Homeowner shoots and kills 3 men during a home invasion in east Houston, police said. https://t.co/LMHpq3lRja #kprc2 #hounews pic.twitter.com/stfw6hPV0z — KPRC 2 Houston (@KPRC2) January 19, 2019

One man was found dead in front of the house, according to KPRC.

One suspect who ran out of the house was later found shot in the leg. Some reports said a wounded man fled the house and did not specify if he was arrested. It was not clear early Saturday if this was the same man or two different men.

Two men fled the scene in a vehicle, police said. The vehicle struck a pole about two blocks from the house where the home invasion took place.

One man was found dead in the back seat of the vehicle, according to KTRK. Another man left the vehicle was later found dead on the street.

“I heard around five or six gunshots. I’m pretty sure there were more before that,” a witness told KTRK.

The witness also told the station that he saw at least two men on the ground outside the home.

After the shooting stopped, police were at the scene searching around the home.

The shooting took place on Sherman Street near 71st Street.

Authorities are investigating the situation and the homeowner was taken away for questioning by Houston police.

