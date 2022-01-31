Armed Jewelry Store Owner Snaps Into Action When Smash-and Grab Robbers Target His California Store

The value of the Second Amendment was demonstrated last week when men aiming to rob a California jewelry store were driven off by one man with a gun.

The incident took place about 1 p.m. Friday at Maaz Jewelers in the Shops at Tanforan mall in San Bruno, about 10 miles south of San Franciso, according to KTVU-TV.

A masked man entered the store armed with a crowbar, while others who accompanied him stayed outside.

All appeared to be in their teens or early 20s, the station reported.

As if he had nothing to fear, the man with the crowbar began smashing a display case to grab what was inside.

Owner Usman Bhatti was not about to stand by and watch his business get pillaged. He struggled with the man with the crowbar.

When the man threatened Bhatti with the crowbar, Bhatti pulled his legally licensed gun and yelled for the man to stop what he was doing.

The man fled.

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Surveillance video shows a Northern California jewelry store owner take matters into his own hands to stop a smash-and-grab robbery. He says lawmakers need to act to protect businesses like his. https://t.co/0db57kvin5 pic.twitter.com/SISJQH8f7m — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) January 29, 2022

The action takes place so fast it’s hard to tell from the video, but according to KTVU, a second man who was part of the group pulled a gun and pointed it at Bhatti, who returned the favor by aiming at the would-be robber.

Bhatti held his ground. The robbery suspect did not.

They all fled and have not been caught.

Many weighed in on the incident.

No sir, it is our own job FIRST to protect ourselves, our property, and our family. The police and government are option 2 and that is why we have the RIGHT TO BEAR ARMS under the second amendment. — Crizam Carlos (@crizam) January 29, 2022

the lawmakers will probably put him out of business and have him arrested for racial insensitivity — MyDnaLaysEggs (@DisgustedPickle) January 29, 2022

“I’m not trying to be a hero or a macho man. it just happened very quick and I had no choice,” Bhatti told KTVU.

But he said that more must be done, pointing the finger at lawmakers, according to KGO-TV.

“Do something, anything. It’s their job to protect us, to make some sort of law, we can protect ourselves at least,” he said.

