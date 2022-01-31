Share
News

Armed Jewelry Store Owner Snaps Into Action When Smash-and Grab Robbers Target His California Store

 By Jack Davis  January 31, 2022 at 9:27am
Share

The value of the Second Amendment was demonstrated last week when men aiming to rob a California jewelry store were driven off by one man with a gun.

The incident took place about 1 p.m. Friday at Maaz Jewelers in the Shops at Tanforan mall in San Bruno, about 10 miles south of San Franciso, according to KTVU-TV.

A masked man entered the store armed with a crowbar, while others who accompanied him stayed outside.

All appeared to be in their teens or early 20s, the station reported.

Was this store owner justified in pulling his weapon?

As if he had nothing to fear, the man with the crowbar began smashing a display case to grab what was inside.

Owner Usman Bhatti was not about to stand by and watch his business get pillaged. He struggled with the man with the crowbar.

When the man threatened Bhatti with the crowbar, Bhatti pulled his legally licensed gun and yelled for the man to stop what he was doing.

The man fled.

The action takes place so fast it’s hard to tell from the video, but according to KTVU, a second man who was part of the group pulled a gun and pointed it at Bhatti, who returned the favor by aiming at the would-be robber.

Bhatti held his ground. The robbery suspect did not.

They all fled and have not been caught.

Many weighed in on the incident.

Related:
BLM Scandal: Authorities Cut Off Funding, Vow to Hold Leaders 'Liable' for Repeated Lawbreaking

“I’m not trying to be a hero or a macho man. it just happened very quick and I had no choice,” Bhatti told KTVU.

Trending:
'America Is Next': The Grassroots Protest Sweeping the Globe Is Set to Begin in the Land of the Free

But he said that more must be done, pointing the finger at lawmakers, according to KGO-TV.

“Do something, anything. It’s their job to protect us, to make some sort of law, we can protect ourselves at least,” he said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Biden Administration Calls for Further Clamping Down on Joe Rogan: 'More Can Be Done'
Democratic Congresswoman Refuses to Meet In-Person with Unvaccinated Constituents
Leaked White House Situation Room Documents Paint Troubling Picture of 'Unprepared' Biden Administration
Whoopi Goldberg Hit with Major Punishment for Her 'Wrong and Hurtful' Holocaust Comments
Update: Lawsuit May Doom COVID Testing Company Under FBI Investigation for Alleged $124 Million Scam
See more...

Conversation