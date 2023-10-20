Are you prepared for a home invasion?

It’s better to have a gun and not need one than to need a gun and not have one, as the saying goes. But when you need a gun, that alone may not be enough.

Police in Auburn, Washington — a suburb of Seattle — were dispatched to a home on Thursday around 2 a.m. in response to a “non-injury shooting,” according to a department news release.

The house in question had security cameras, and footage of the incident shows three armed men march up to the door and try to kick it in. One of the men barked, “Seattle police!”

It’s the stuff of nightmares. You’re at home sleeping when there’s a loud banging at the door. You hear a man shout “police” as the banging continues. What to do?

Do you dare trust that it’s the police at the door and open it? Bad idea. Criminals have no respect for authority or anything else. They will try to use your innate respect for authority against you.

Maybe you peek out the window and see that these are no cops. What next?

If you have a gun — assuming the government hasn’t found a way to prevent you from exercising your Second Amendment rights — you better grab it. Either that or huddle in a dark corner and wait for whatever will come next.

If your gun is hidden in a safe somewhere, you’ll need to go get it while the armed thugs keep trying to beat down your door. That takes time and time is what you need.

Having the time to arm yourself is as important as arming yourself.

In the case of this attempted home invasion, the front door of the house was secured by a deadbolt lock, according to KING-TV. The door held.

The secured door gave the homeowner enough time to arm himself. The final seconds of the security video show that someone inside the house is shooting at the suspects through the door.

The criminals, so sure of their power to intimidate moments before, fled into the cover of night. Police are still working to identify the would-be burglars.

The defensive shooting sent a shower of bullets into the area. Houses nearby were hit but no one was hurt, according to KING.

Bottom line: Everyone should be prepared for a home invasion.

A firearm alone may not be enough. Secure your doors. A strong door and a solid deadbolt lock might buy you enough time to save your family from armed thugs.

