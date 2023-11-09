Armed Mob Tries to Rob Concealed Carry Holder - He Leaves Them Fleeing, Begging 911 for Help

In a world where common sense is increasingly rare, these words of wisdom should be memorized: “It’s better to have a gun and not need it than to need a gun and not have it.”

These days, you should get a concealed carry permit to go along with your weapon of choice, especially in liberal cities with DAs who take a hands-off approach when it comes to crime and criminals take advantage of it.

A 29-year-old Chicago man with a concealed carry license had his gun when he needed it, according to CWB Chicago. After crashing his car “just south of the West Loop” Wednesday night around 9 p.m., the man with the gun was accosted by “a robbery crew” that drove up on the scene in a black Dodge Charger, police said. Three armed robbers exited the car.

The 29-year-old pulled his weapon and engaged the enemy. If he hadn’t been carrying a gun, he would have been at the mercy of the opportunistic criminals.

Defensive Gun Use tracker posted an account of the incident on social media, saying, “The permit holder engaged the robbers in a gunfight in which more than 30 rounds were fired.”

The gunfight left the victim with gunshot wounds to both legs. One of the robbers ended up getting shot, too, CWB reported.

The robbers, probably not expecting armed resistance from their prey, got back in their car and drove to the West Side. That’s where one of the robbers was dropped off in an alley and called 911 for help. He tried to distance himself from the attempted robbery he had just allegedly attempted by claiming a shooter “in a black Infiniti SUV shot him during a botched robbery.”

It was the old flip-the-script, but cops in the area had heard a gunshot around the time of the 911 call. They also witnessed a black Charger speeding away. It didn’t take long for the cops to conclude the gunshot was likely an attempt to add credibility to the criminal’s story, according to CWB.

The robber, 17, was reportedly “very uncooperative” with investigators.

Dumb criminals with guns are a menace to society and themselves. If they’re not out terrorizing innocent citizens, they might just end up shooting themselves. They don’t often carry gun permits and there’s no reason to think they are trained in gun safety.

Dumb criminals, we hope, end up in jail. Guess who pays for that? Not the dumb criminal.

A smart citizen, on the other hand, knows the score and arms himself with a firearm and a concealed carry permit. Citizens have the God-given right to defend themselves, and it’s guaranteed by the Second Amendment of the Constitution.

Only a fool or power-hungry leftist would do anything to curb or take that right away.

The legally armed citizen can be seen as a hero. According to Gun Facts, “Every year 400,000 life-threatening violent crimes are prevented using firearms.” Add that to the estimated “2.5 million crimes a year” stymied by people with guns, and it becomes crystal clear — guns aren’t the problem, criminals are.

If a gun can save your life or the lives of your loved ones, why wouldn’t you own one? Don’t forget the concealed carry permit. If more responsible citizens were trained and armed, it follows that there would be less crime.

It’s common sense.

