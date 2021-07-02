A Texas mom and dad found out the hard way that two guns are better than one after a terrifying run-in with an alleged pervert who had been spying on their young daughter.

KPRC-TV reported that earlier this week, a mother was alerted by her 10-year-old daughter that a man was peering into her bedroom window. The mom said that the man was inappropriately touching himself outside when her daughter screamed.

This protective mother, who was not named in the report, was rightly angered by the situation, which occurred Monday in a Houston-area neighborhood.







“She looks over at the window and this guy is at her window,” the mother said. “I can’t say that he tried to take my daughter’s innocence away — he took my daughter’s innocence away.”

The situation quickly grew tense when the victimized girl’s father, who was also not named, pursued the suspect on foot with a legal handgun. The mother also joined the pursuit and the couple subdued the suspect at a nearby gas station.

Mom was armed, too.

As can often happen in tense situations, things got out of control quickly. The report stated that the alleged prowler was able to get ahold of the woman’s gun after a struggle.

“He is wrestling with me, with my gun, and I’m like, ‘I’m not going to let you get my gun, you are not going to kill me or shoot me,’” the woman said.

“My husband just said he heard a ‘ca, ca,’ but by that time the guy had already grabbed me, got my gun and pulled it on myself.”

This is a situation no gun owner wants to be in — on the wrong end of their own firearm. However, KPRC reported the woman’s husband quickly assessed the situation and knew what he had to do.

He shot the alleged child predator before his wife could be injured.

“We didn’t want this guy to get shot. We were waiting for police to detain him because I’m pretty sure if he did this to my children, he’s doing it to a lot of other children out here,” she told KPRC.

“We are praying for the suspect and we are also praying for his family,” the mother added.

The man was reported to be in critical but stable condition, according to investigators. None of the involved parties have been identified.

While this story has a happy ending — with neither the mother nor father being shot, and with the child safe — this is also a cautionary tale for gun owners. Know your firearm and how and when to use it, as it could mean the difference between life and death.

Gun ownership is a sacred right that should be embraced by all. But owning, carrying and using a firearm during an engagement is not child’s play.

Gun owners have a responsibility to themselves and others to learn to use their firearms, so as to avoid unnecessary trouble and potential unnecessary loss of life. That’s not to mention the potential legal ramifications, should a scenario involving a firearm escalate and go wrong.

Luckily for the mother and father in South Texas, they were able to get control of a bad situation. They’re also blessed to reside in the great state of Texas, which recognizes the importance of owning and using guns for sport, collecting and self-defense.

