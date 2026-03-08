Share
A Boeing 737 Southwest Airlines passenger aircraft is seen before takeoff on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport in New York on Feb. 22, 2026.
A Boeing 737 Southwest Airlines passenger aircraft is seen before takeoff on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport in New York on Feb. 22, 2026. (Charly Triballeau - AFP / Getty Images)

Armed Officers Rushed Onboard Flight Forced to Land with Guns Drawn After 'Security Scare'

 By Jack Davis  March 7, 2026 at 6:19pm
Southwest Airlines diverted a plane scheduled to fly from Nashville to Fort Lauderdale on Friday night due to an on-board incident.

Flight 2094 was diverted to Atlanta, where it landed shortly after 9 p.m., and a passenger was removed due to a “security scare,” according to WPEC-TV.

The FBI in Atlanta said on Saturday that “the FBI and APD have investigated and interviewed the person.”

“There was no credible threat and no charges will be filed,” the FBI said.

Nashville TV station WSMV-TV reported that the family of Julie Porter of Brentwood, Tennessee, was alerted that something was not right when flight attendants rushed around.

“They didn’t really tell us anything at all except that we were gonna be having an emergency landing at the nearest airport, which they didn’t even tell us where that was gonna be,” Julie’s daughter Sarah said.

“We had to find out ourselves, but there was just a lot of running,” she added.

The Porters said a man on the plane had issues with his bag being unable to fit under a seat, but noted that they did not hear whatever threats were allegedly made. The landing was an exercise in chaos, they said.

“The next thing we know, they’re just yelling at us, ‘Heads down, hands up. Heads down, hands up,’” Julie Porter said. “It was like five minutes, I would say at least, of just the flight attendants yelling that.”

Armed police then entered and removed one passenger.

“When I see guns drawn, I’m like, oh my gosh, is someone going to get shot?” Sarah Porter said. “Like, I was like, if someone doesn’t have their head down, like what happens to them?”

Passengers had to exit one by one as a K-9 unit checked their bags. Sarah Porter said it took four hours to empty the plane.

Passengers then boarded a different plane and arrived in Fort Lauderdale at about 3:30 a.m., according to WPEC.

“Southwest Airlines Flight 2094 landed safely at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) Friday evening after diverting to respond to a possible security matter,” Southwest said in a statement.

“We appreciate the professionalism of our Flight Crew and sincerely apologize to our Customers for the significant delay. Nothing is more important to Southwest than the Safety of its Customers and Employees,” the statement said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




