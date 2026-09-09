Armed Texas Customer Opens Fire, Ends Knife-Wielding Bank Robber's Criminal Career

A bank robber’s criminal career came to a sudden and permanent halt when he pulled a knife while trying to rob a Texas bank on Aug. 31.

Police in the Dallas-area suburb of Cedar Hill, Texas, were informed of a robbery in progress at a Chase bank at around 9:00 a.m. local time, NBCDFW.com, a Dallas-area TV station, reported.

Officers arrived to find the suspected robber in the parking lot, where he had reportedly fled after being shot by a customer.

Witnesses told police that the would-be robber pulled a knife and demanded money from the bank’s employees and that the customer opened fire on the would-be robber, who fled the scene after being hit.

The suspect later succumbed to the wound at a local hospital.

“They rung out. Literally right in front of the bank,” Damien Cannon told Fox4News.com, another Dallas-area TV station, about the shots fired by the armed citizen.

Local police and the FBI are investigating the incident, with local police telling NBCDFW.com that the armed citizen remained at the bank and cooperated with authorities.

Police reported that no officers fired any rounds, and that no bystanders, bank employees or law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident.

Texas is a state with “constitutional carry,” meaning a permit is not required to carry a firearm, enacting the legislation in 2021.

The state also has a “stand your ground” law enacted in 2007.

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