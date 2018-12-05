Armed Woman Takes Out Home Invader on Her Way to Church

Three Detroit women were planning to go to church Sunday when a man confronted them and forced them back inside. But the home invasion turned deadly for the attacker after one of the women grabbed a gun and shot him to death.

The incident took place Sunday on the West Side of Detroit according to police, WJBK reported.

Three women aged 75, 55 and 29 were at the house at the time of the incident.

At least two of the women were going to church at about 10:30 Sunday morning when the man stopped them in the driveway and forced them inside. WDIV reported that the man grabbed one of the women by the coat to force her inside.

After reaching the house, the 55-year-old woman grabbed a gun stored in the home and fired twice. At least one shot hit the intruder in the chest. The woman who fired the shot was the mother of the 29-year-old, WXYZ reported. Police did not release the names of the women involved.

The attacker, a male police believe was in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman who shot him will not face charges, as police say she acted in self-defense.

Neighbor Cynthia Wright, 48, who does not own a gun, said she is considering getting one because of the spike in crime.

“They’re getting desperate. You can give them what they want, and they’ll still kill you. … You’re leaving out the house and they charge you back in,” she said, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Neighbor Lashundra Craig said the shooting reflects what residents in an area of elderly people and single mothers have to do to survive.

“Something else happened again, it’s pretty normal over here, my house was broke into less than a month ago,” Craig said, saying the incident took place during the middle of the day when the house was empty.

“I try to keep them away from my own home as much as possible but that’s what we have to do,” she said.

When asked if she could do what her neighbor did, if she owned a gun, Craig said she could.

“Yes, I don’t own a gun but if I did and they were in my house yes,” she said.

David Balash, a retired Michigan State Police firearms examiner, said police made the right call in not arresting the woman who shot the intruder.

“If it’s an unknown person and they follow you inside, I suspect they would be legitimately in fear for their well being and safety,” said Balash. “They have every right to defend themselves.”

