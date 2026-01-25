Armored Vehicles Hit Minneapolis Streets as Violent Leftist Anti-ICE Riots Escalate

As violence surged through the streets of Minneapolis, protesters faced off against armored vehicles hours after Border Patrol agents shot and killed a man.

Alex Pretti, 37, was shot after federal officials said he obstructed Border Patrol agents trying to arrest a criminal illegal immigrant. The shooting was followed by rioting and assaults on federal agents, according to Fox News.

“An armored vehicle rolled into the scene as tensions escalated around the federal shooting incident that’s already sparked big protests,” commentator Mario Newfal posted on X

🚨🇺🇸 MINNEAPOLIS UPDATE: ARMORED VEHICLE ENTERS THE FRAY An armored vehicle rolled into the scene as tensions escalated around the federal shooting incident that’s already sparked big protests. Crowds tried to block it while throwing objects as agents moved in to secure the… https://t.co/hRSk84UYOi pic.twitter.com/kx8dMqCKEi — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) January 24, 2026

“Crowds tried to block it while throwing objects as agents moved in to secure the area,” he wrote.

A Daily Caller report said that a protester grabbed the armored vehicle’s mirror as demonstrators cursed at Immigration Customs and Enforcement agents.

One protester held a sign bearing the words, “ICE Out Now.”

Crowd is only growing larger and tensions rising as an armored law enforcement vehicle makes its way to the scene authorities already deploying CS gas to clear out the crowd but it’s not working , more and more people are coming to the scene @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/mOL8UoVcoW — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) January 24, 2026

“Crowd is only growing larger and tensions rising as an armored law enforcement vehicle makes its way to the scene authorities already deploying CS gas to clear out the crowd but it’s not working , more and more people are coming to the scene,” journalist Jesse Ventura reported in a post on X.

As violence filled the streets, the Minnesota National Guard was being called on to protect the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building, and assist local police, according to Fox News.

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office said due to the “potential for continuing and growing conflict related to today’s federal agent-involved shooting,” Sheriff Dawanna Witt requested the Guard.

“The Minnesota National Guard’s role is to work in support of local law enforcement and emergency responders, providing additional resources,” the statement said.

.@Sec_Noem: “The Minnesota Governor and the Minneapolis Mayor need to take a long, hard look in the mirror. They need to evaluate their rhetoric, their conversations, and their encouragement of such violence against our citizens and our law enforcement officers.” pic.twitter.com/RcD1qbqkZR — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) January 24, 2026

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey called for federal agents to leave Minneapolis.

As federal forces faced violence in the streets and criticism from Minnesota’s Democratic leaders, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth offered his support to federal agents.

Thank God for the patriots of @ICEgov — we have your back 100%. You are SAVING the country. Shame on the leadership of Minnesota — and the lunatics in the street. ICE > MN — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) January 24, 2026

“Thank God for the patriots of @ICEgov — we have your back 100%. You are SAVING the country. Shame on the leadership of Minnesota — and the lunatics in the street. ICE > MN,” he posted on X.

