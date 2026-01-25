Share
News
An armored vehicle arrives with Minneapolis police officers in Minneapolis, Minnesota, amid anti-ICE riots on Jan. 24, 2026.
An armored vehicle arrives with Minneapolis police officers in Minneapolis, Minnesota, amid anti-ICE riots on Jan. 24, 2026. (Roberto Schmidt - AFP / Getty Images)

Armored Vehicles Hit Minneapolis Streets as Violent Leftist Anti-ICE Riots Escalate

 By Jack Davis  January 25, 2026 at 3:45am
Share

As violence surged through the streets of Minneapolis, protesters faced off against armored vehicles hours after Border Patrol agents shot and killed a man.

Alex Pretti, 37, was shot after federal officials said he obstructed Border Patrol agents trying to arrest a criminal illegal immigrant. The shooting was followed by rioting and assaults on federal agents, according to Fox News.

“An armored vehicle rolled into the scene as tensions escalated around the federal shooting incident that’s already sparked big protests,” commentator Mario Newfal posted on X.

“Crowds tried to block it while throwing objects as agents moved in to secure the area,” he wrote.

A Daily Caller report said that a protester grabbed the armored vehicle’s mirror as demonstrators cursed at Immigration Customs and Enforcement agents.

One protester held a sign bearing the words, “ICE Out Now.”

“Crowd is only growing larger and tensions rising as an armored law enforcement vehicle makes its way to the scene authorities already deploying CS gas to clear out the crowd but it’s not working , more and more people are coming to the scene,” journalist Jesse Ventura reported in a post on X.

As violence filled the streets, the Minnesota National Guard was being called on to protect the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building, and assist local police, according to Fox News.

Related:
Former Vikings Star Says Minnesota Dems Are Angry with ICE Because Trump Is 'Deporting Their Voters'

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office said due to the “potential for continuing and growing conflict related to today’s federal agent-involved shooting,” Sheriff Dawanna Witt requested the Guard.

“The Minnesota National Guard’s role is to work in support of local law enforcement and emergency responders, providing additional resources,” the statement said.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey called for federal agents to leave Minneapolis.

As federal forces faced violence in the streets and criticism from Minnesota’s Democratic leaders, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth offered his support to federal agents.

“Thank God for the patriots of @ICEgov — we have your back 100%. You are SAVING the country. Shame on the leadership of Minnesota — and the lunatics in the street. ICE > MN,” he posted on X.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Former Vikings Star Says Minnesota Dems Are Angry with ICE Because Trump Is 'Deporting Their Voters'
Iran Suddenly Wants to Strike a Deal After 'Big Armada' Arrives: Trump
Anti-ICE Agitators Arrested After Targeting Gregory Bovino's Hotel
Late Breaking: Trump Admin Says Bovino 'Very Much' Still Leading CBP, Despite Reported Firing in Notoriously Anti-Trump 'Atlantic' Mag
Report: Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei Now Living in Underground Bunker, Fears Trump Might Come for Him
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation