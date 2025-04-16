Share
Fact Check
Premium

Army Commander Praised for Diversity Under Fire for Vandalized Trump Photo - But Is She Responsible? - Fact Check

 By Randy DeSoto  April 16, 2025 at 3:52pm
Share

The post commander for Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, came under fire this week for a viral photo showing the portraits of President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth missing from the headquarters leadership wall.

However, the Army is saying it was an act of vandalism and not a decision by the leadership of the installation.

Col. Sheyla Baez-Ramirez assumed command of Fort McCoy in July.

The local NBC news affiliate WEAU-TV and ABC News affiliate WXOW-TV reported at the time that she was the post’s first Hispanic female garrison commander.

Baez-Ramirez, who grew up in Puerto Rico, told WEAU regarding her appointment, “I think that showing the public that we can have diversity in every, you know, part of our society is an important thing.”

Early in the week, pictures began circulating on social media alleging that the colonel was defying standard protocol by refusing to display the pictures of Trump and Hegseth on the post’s Leadership Board.

One responded, “Just by not displaying Trump picture, Colonel Sheyla Baez-Ramirez is making a political statement which is against the law. She should be charged and removed from her position.”

Should the vandal be removed from the Army?

Another wrote it was the topic of discussion on a radio talk show last week, describing it as “this ongoing BS at the 86 Training Division HQ on Ft. McCoy.”

Another claimed it is evidence that Baez-Ramirez is a political activist. “The real question is — how long before she’s relieved of command?” he asked.

Related:
Newsweek Buries Horrific Detail 17 Paragraphs Into Story on Illegal Who Served in US Military

The Defense Department’s official rapid response account posted on Monday that “the Ft. McCoy Chain of Command wall controversy” had been rectified. “Also, an investigation has begun to figure out exactly what happened,” the Pentagon said.

The Army’s Public Affairs Office told The Western Journal via email on Wednesday, “The Fort McCoy leadership team and the Army Reserve were unaware of the vandalism on the Leadership Board. Once it was brought to their attention the leadership at Fort McCoy took immediate action to correct it. This was not an action of the installation leaders and appears to be a malicious act by individual(s) unknown at this time.”

“The command has initiated an investigation to determine the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident,” the PAO added.

“We take matters such as this seriously and our primary concern is ensuring that all legal and appropriate actions are taken in accordance with our commitment to upholding the highest standards of conduct among our Soldiers and civilian personnel.”

So it would appear the initial allegations against Baez-Ramirez were false.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Watch: White House Staff Brought to Their Feet By Stirring Rendition of 'Amazing Grace' at Easter Service
Trump Reveals Why Jimmy Carter 'Died a Happy Man': The Punch Line Will Have You in Stitches
Trump Emergency Request Works - Supreme Court Schedules Rare Hearing
Bombshell on 'Maryland Man' Dems Love - Turns Out He Was Wife- Beater, According to His Own Wife
Army Commander Praised for Diversity Under Fire for Vandalized Trump Photo - But Is She Responsible? - Fact Check
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation