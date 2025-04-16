Army Commander Praised for Diversity Under Fire for Vandalized Trump Photo - But Is She Responsible? - Fact Check

The post commander for Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, came under fire this week for a viral photo showing the portraits of President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth missing from the headquarters leadership wall.

However, the Army is saying it was an act of vandalism and not a decision by the leadership of the installation.

Col. Sheyla Baez-Ramirez assumed command of Fort McCoy in July.

The local NBC news affiliate WEAU-TV and ABC News affiliate WXOW-TV reported at the time that she was the post’s first Hispanic female garrison commander.

Baez-Ramirez, who grew up in Puerto Rico, told WEAU regarding her appointment, “I think that showing the public that we can have diversity in every, you know, part of our society is an important thing.”

Early in the week, pictures began circulating on social media alleging that the colonel was defying standard protocol by refusing to display the pictures of Trump and Hegseth on the post’s Leadership Board.

One responded, “Just by not displaying Trump picture, Colonel Sheyla Baez-Ramirez is making a political statement which is against the law. She should be charged and removed from her position.”

DEI: Fort McCoy’s Colonel Sheyla Baez Ramirez refuses to display SecDef and POTUS photographs. When will she be relieved from command? h/t @noCinErik pic.twitter.com/TjnX8x5GAm — @amuse (@amuse) April 13, 2025

Another wrote it was the topic of discussion on a radio talk show last week, describing it as “this ongoing BS at the 86 Training Division HQ on Ft. McCoy.”

They discuss this ongoing BS at the 86 Training Division HQ on Ft. McCoy. https://t.co/8VPuIMXATp pic.twitter.com/jHNmFcsyaJ — TimOnPoint (@TimOnPoint) April 11, 2025

Another claimed it is evidence that Baez-Ramirez is a political activist. “The real question is — how long before she’s relieved of command?” he asked.

pic.twitter.com/97kotVcHqN Meet Colonel Sheyla Baez Ramirez. Ramirez assumed command of Fort McCoy Garrison in Wisconsin in 2024. Ramirez is a political activist who refuses to display the official photographs of the Secretary of Defense and President Trump. The real question… — Victor Bigham 🇺🇸 (@Ravious101) April 14, 2025

The Defense Department’s official rapid response account posted on Monday that “the Ft. McCoy Chain of Command wall controversy” had been rectified. “Also, an investigation has begun to figure out exactly what happened,” the Pentagon said.

Regarding the Ft. McCoy Chain of Command wall controversy…. WE FIXED IT! Also, an investigation has begun to figure out exactly what happened. pic.twitter.com/y0gcRtBQZq — DOD Rapid Response (@DODResponse) April 14, 2025

The Army’s Public Affairs Office told The Western Journal via email on Wednesday, “The Fort McCoy leadership team and the Army Reserve were unaware of the vandalism on the Leadership Board. Once it was brought to their attention the leadership at Fort McCoy took immediate action to correct it. This was not an action of the installation leaders and appears to be a malicious act by individual(s) unknown at this time.”

“The command has initiated an investigation to determine the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident,” the PAO added.

“We take matters such as this seriously and our primary concern is ensuring that all legal and appropriate actions are taken in accordance with our commitment to upholding the highest standards of conduct among our Soldiers and civilian personnel.”

So it would appear the initial allegations against Baez-Ramirez were false.

