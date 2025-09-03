Share
News
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth listens as President Donald Trump speaks during an event signing a proclamation honoring the fourth anniversary of the attack at Abbey Gate in Afghanistan in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 25.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth listens as President Donald Trump speaks during an event signing a proclamation honoring the fourth anniversary of the attack at Abbey Gate in Afghanistan in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 25. (Alex Brandon / AP)

Army Ditches Biden-Era Promotion System, Will Now Focus 'Only on Merit and Performance'

 By Jack Davis  September 3, 2025 at 8:22am
Share

A Biden-era system adopted by the Army to put fighting bias ahead of fighting wars has been dropped.

The Command Assessment Program was a pilot program for several years before being cemented into place by former Army Secretary Christine Wormuth as the Biden administration was leaving town, according to Military Times.

The program was designed to find conscious and unconscious biases as candidates for command positions were evaluated.

“Good riddance,” Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth posted on X.

“Promotions across @DeptofDefense will ONLY be based on merit & performance.”

The CAP system replaced an Army program called the Centralized Selection Board/List.

The former program, which will now be used again, evaluated candidates based on performance, according to Military Times.

Is this a good move by Pete Hegseth?

The CAP system did not appear to increase interest in promotions.

In 2024, 54 percent of officers did not participate in the program, an increase from the 40 percent average prior to the bias-detection program being put in place.

Army officials at one time thought of trying to adapt CAP, but in the end decided to be rid of it.

Army representative Maj. Travis Shaw said officers will be evaluated on past assignments, “demonstrated potential,” and performance, according to Task and Purpose.

In January, Hegseth called for the creation of a “restoring America’s fighting force task force,” according to Military Times.

Related:
Lawyer Allegedly Spits on Two National Guardsmen in DC, Now Faces Charges

At the time, he said the Pentagon’s core mission is to “win the nation’s wars.”

Achieving that goal requires “a lethal fighting force that rewards individual initiative, excellence, and hard work based on merit,” he said.

He said that regarding promotions, “the department will not consider sex, race, or ethnicity when considering individuals for promotion, command, or special duty.”

At the time, he also said quotas would be banned.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Thousands of New Epstein Files Released, Including Missing Minute of Security Footage
Epstein Survivors Announce They're Compiling Their Own List of Names: 'History Is Watching'
Army Ditches Biden-Era Promotion System, Will Now Focus 'Only on Merit and Performance'
Texas Attorney General Tells Schools to Embrace Prayer in Wake of New Bill, Provides Specific Text
Disney to Pay $10 Million for Violating Children's Privacy Rules with Certain YouTube Videos
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation