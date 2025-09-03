Army Ditches Biden-Era Promotion System, Will Now Focus 'Only on Merit and Performance'

A Biden-era system adopted by the Army to put fighting bias ahead of fighting wars has been dropped.

The Command Assessment Program was a pilot program for several years before being cemented into place by former Army Secretary Christine Wormuth as the Biden administration was leaving town, according to Military Times.

The program was designed to find conscious and unconscious biases as candidates for command positions were evaluated.

“Good riddance,” Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth posted on X.

“Promotions across @DeptofDefense will ONLY be based on merit & performance.”

The CAP system replaced an Army program called the Centralized Selection Board/List.

The former program, which will now be used again, evaluated candidates based on performance, according to Military Times.

The CAP system did not appear to increase interest in promotions.

In 2024, 54 percent of officers did not participate in the program, an increase from the 40 percent average prior to the bias-detection program being put in place.

Army officials at one time thought of trying to adapt CAP, but in the end decided to be rid of it.

Army representative Maj. Travis Shaw said officers will be evaluated on past assignments, “demonstrated potential,” and performance, according to Task and Purpose.

In January, Hegseth called for the creation of a “restoring America’s fighting force task force,” according to Military Times.

At the time, he said the Pentagon’s core mission is to “win the nation’s wars.”

Achieving that goal requires “a lethal fighting force that rewards individual initiative, excellence, and hard work based on merit,” he said.

He said that regarding promotions, “the department will not consider sex, race, or ethnicity when considering individuals for promotion, command, or special duty.”

At the time, he also said quotas would be banned.

