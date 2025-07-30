Army Head Forces West Point to Rescind Hiring of Former Biden 'Disinformation' Chief With Anti-Trump History

Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll announced Wednesday that he directed West Point to rescind its offer for former Biden CISA Director Jen Easterly to become a professor in the school’s Social Sciences Department.

In a memorandum shared on social media, Driscoll wrote, “The United States Military Academy terminates the gratuitous service agreement with Ms. Jen Easterly. She will no longer serve as the Robert F. McDermott Distinguished Chair in the Department of Social Sciences at the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York.”

Further, “The United States Military Academy will immediately pause non-governmental and outside groups from selecting employees of the Academy, including instructors, professors, teachers, and shaping academic or developmental lectures.”

Finally, Driscoll wrote, “I request that the Chair of the United States Military Academy Board of Visitors, Representative [Steve] Womack, conduct an immediate top-down review of the United States Military Academy’s hiring practices.”

I have immediately directed West Point to: 1. Rescind Jen Easterly’s offer to serve as the McDermott Chair

2. Pause outside groups from selecting Academy employees or instructors I have also asked the Chair of the West Point Board of Visitors to conduct a full review of the… pic.twitter.com/AJixH5LtjI — Secretary of the Army (@SecArmy) July 30, 2025

Easterly is a 1990 graduate of West Point and served as the director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency from July 2021 to January 2025, according to her LinkedIn page.

West Point Dean Brig. Gen. Shane Reeves celebrated her hiring with a since-deleted Tuesday social media post, writing that the “cybersecurity pioneer returns.”

America can either (1) celebrate public service in America, or we can (2) “reward friends and punish enemies.” But look around. The Left, and therefore, all the major institutions, are doing the second. The right needs to recognize this and act accordingly. 1/ pic.twitter.com/Q7fUCN3Ujw — joshua steinman (🇺🇸,🇺🇸) (@JoshuaSteinman) July 30, 2025

Do you agree with Driscoll’s decision? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (650 Votes) No: 2% (11 Votes)

Pentagon Chief Spokesman Sean Parnell stated regarding the decision to fire Easterly, “We’re not turning cadets into censorship activists. We’re turning them into warriors & leaders.”

“We’re in the business of warfighting. Our future officers will get the most elite training so that America can continue to dominate on the battlefield,” he added.

In 2022, Rep. Andrew Garbarino, a Republican from New York, wrote Easterly regarding the establishment of the Disinformation Governance Board.

“In accordance with our efforts to protect our democratic institutions, I have serious privacy and civil liberties concerns with this newly proposed board,” he wrote.

The Biden administration ultimately shuttered the proposal under public pressure.

However, in 2023, the Heritage Foundation’s Erin Dwinell reported that “Easterly made some startling comments about her agency controlling the flow of information to the public.”

“One could argue that we’re in the business of protecting critical infrastructure, and the most critical infrastructure is our cognitive infrastructure,” Easterly said. “We now live in a world where people talk about alternative facts, post-truth, which I think is really, really dangerous if people get to pick their own facts.”

Her remarks came not long after the Department of Homeland Security disbanded the Disinformation Governance Board, but Dwinell argued that the Biden administration’s push to stop the flow of what it deemed disinformation was continuing.

“‘Protecting … cognitive infrastructure’ is code for thought control. ‘Cognitive infrastructure’ is not on the list of critical infrastructure sectors under the agency’s purview. The real danger is people in leadership at this agency and similar agencies wielding their power and telling us they are in the business of ‘protecting’ Americans from our own opinions and discussions,” Dwinell wrote.

🚨BREAKING – Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll orders West Point to IMMEDIATELY pause outside groups from selecting Academy employees or instructors The memo also FIRES Biden nominee Jen Easterly, a radical liberal instructor there at West Point. pic.twitter.com/eHNiJtCQdr — The Patriot Oasis™ (@ThePatriotOasis) July 30, 2025

The Washington Times reported in April that Easterly ripped President Donald Trump’s personnel changes in the federal government as “something dark.”

“What’s happening now is not a policy disagreement, but something dark: the targeting and removal of nonpartisan public servants and the normalization of loyalty oaths to something other than our Constitution,” Easterly wrote on LinkedIn. “And if we — who aim to protect critical systems — can’t defend the humans who manage and maintain them, what exactly are we securing?”

The Times noted, “CISA struggled to secure its own systems under Ms. Easterly. In March, Sen. Charles E. Grassley said CISA had failed to provide Congress basic information about a hack it suffered in January 2024, when cyberattackers breached a tool used by the government to track facilities housing dangerous chemicals.”

Retired Army Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, whom Trump named to the West Point Board of Visitors in March, replied to Driscoll’s social media post regarding Easterly, writing, “The right decision. I look forward to assisting the BOV Chair, Representative Womack, in this important review.”

DEEP STATE: We found out almost by accident that NGOs were appointing West Point professors after Jen Easterly, Biden’s CISA Director and Disinformation Governance Board founder was tapped to become the newest West Point Military Academy professor. Insane. The Secretary of the… pic.twitter.com/R0E2d8MvqX — @amuse (@amuse) July 30, 2025

Others named to the West Point board of visitors at the time included academy alumni Rep. Wesley Hunt, a Republican from Texas, and Steve Bannon’s daughter, Maureen Bannon, as well as Medal of Honor recipient David Bellavia and retired Major Gen. Dan Walrath, Politico reported.

The Western Journal reached out to the academy for comment, but did not receive a response at the time of publishing.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.