Army Increases Maximum Enlistment Age by 7 Years, Softens Other Restrictions

The U.S. Army will now allow men and women to enlist up to the age of 42.

The change from the current maximum age of 35 goes into effect on April 20, according to Army Regulation 601–210.

The regulation makes a major change concerning potential recruits and America’s drug culture.

Men or women who want to serve in the Army do not need a waiver if their criminal records consist of no more than one conviction of possession of marijuana or one conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia. The regulation makes no change in the requirement of a waiver for other drug convictions.

The U.S. Army is expanding its recruiting pool by raising the maximum enlistment age from 35 to 42, according to new service regulations reviewed by ABC News. The Pentagon has estimated that only about 23% of young Americans (between the ages of 17 and 24 years old) are eligible… pic.twitter.com/ymLPOSZSno — ABC News (@ABC) March 26, 2026

As noted by The Hill, the change comes at a time when many states have legalized marijuana, possession of which remains a federal crime.

The Army joins the Air Force, Space Force, and Coast Guard in accepting recruits up to the age of 42, according to Stars and Stripes.

The Navy accepts recruits up to 41. The upper age for Marine Corps recruits is 28.

The Army increased its top age to enlist to 42 in 2006 during operations in Iraq and Afghanistan, but lowered it to 35 in 2016.

.@POTUS: “Last year, the Navy, and the Air Force, and Space Force all surpassed their recruiting goals five months early… but the Army did even better than the others… this year, the Army is beating its recruitment goal by 116%.” 🔥 pic.twitter.com/B5O1q8sLuZ — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 13, 2026

In 2023, the Air Force and Space Force responded to recruitment shortfalls by increasing the top age from 39 to 42. The Army change, however, comes as recruiting goals are being met.

A 2022 RAND Corp. study suggested older recruits might be more successful recruits.

The study found recruits between 25 and 35 were about 15 percent less likely to wash out of initial training than younger men and women, and 6 percent more likely to reenlist.

Older recruits were “of higher quality, more focused, and more motivated, as well as being ready to ship to basic training more quickly,” the study found.

WE’RE SO BACK 🇺🇸 The US Army has achieved its highest recruiting numbers in 15 years, following a 12-year high in December. Under President Trump’s America First leadership, Americans are answering the call to serve. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/9GWkGmTSgu — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) February 5, 2025

As noted by Military Times, the Army fell short of its recruiting goals in 2022 and 2023.

Recruiting bounced back in 2024.

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