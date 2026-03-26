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The U.S. Army has raised the maximum age limit for new recruits by 7 years, to 42.
The U.S. Army has raised the maximum age limit for new recruits by 7 years, to 42. (guvendemir - Getty Images)

Army Increases Maximum Enlistment Age by 7 Years, Softens Other Restrictions

 By Jack Davis  March 26, 2026 at 11:55am
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The U.S. Army will now allow men and women to enlist up to the age of 42.

The change from the current maximum age of 35 goes into effect on April 20, according to Army Regulation 601–210.

The regulation makes a major change concerning potential recruits and America’s drug culture.

Men or women who want to serve in the Army do not need a waiver if their criminal records consist of no more than one conviction of possession of marijuana or one conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia. The regulation makes no change in the requirement of a waiver for other drug convictions.

As noted by The Hill, the change comes at a time when many states have legalized marijuana, possession of which remains a federal crime.

The Army joins the Air Force, Space Force, and Coast Guard in accepting recruits up to the age of 42, according to Stars and Stripes.

The Navy accepts recruits up to 41. The upper age for Marine Corps recruits is 28.

The Army increased its top age to enlist to 42 in 2006 during operations in Iraq and Afghanistan, but lowered it to 35 in 2016.

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In 2023, the Air Force and Space Force responded to recruitment shortfalls by increasing the top age from 39 to 42. The Army change, however, comes as recruiting goals are being met.

A 2022 RAND Corp. study suggested older recruits might be more successful recruits.

The study found recruits between 25 and 35 were about 15 percent less likely to wash out of initial training than younger men and women, and 6 percent more likely to reenlist.

Older recruits were “of higher quality, more focused, and more motivated, as well as being ready to ship to basic training more quickly,” the study found.

As noted by Military Times, the Army fell short of its recruiting goals in 2022 and 2023.

Recruiting bounced back in 2024.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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