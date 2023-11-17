A family of four was found dead at Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield in Georgia on Wednesday,

“The deceased are one female Soldier, her male spouse, and their two children. Their identities will not be released at this time due to next of kin notification and privacy,” the post wrote on its X account.

“Fort Stewart Military Police discovered the family dead in their home after requests for a welfare check were made by the Soldier’s unit on Nov. 15,” the fort posted on its Facebook page.

“Police arrived at the on-post home approximately 2 p.m. to contact the Soldier. Law enforcement found the family unresponsive in the home upon making entry,” the post said.

“The individuals were pronounced dead at approximately 5:30 p.m.,” the post said.

In an update, the social media post noted that this was “an isolated incident” and that “there is no threat to the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield community.”

Kevin Larson, the chief of public communications at the public affairs office for Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield did not say how the four people died, according to CBS.

He said no further information would be released while the investigation into the deaths is under way.

Thomas Hamilton, a representative of the Army Criminal Investigation Division, said “the individuals associated with this incident have been identified,” according to the New York Post.

He would not say if there were suspects being sought in the incident.

Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield is located roughly 40 miles southwest of Savannah, Georgia. It is home to the Army’s Third Infantry Division

Last year, Sgt. Nathan M. Hillman, was shot to death in the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team complex on the base.

The NY Post said Spc. Shay A. Wilson, 28, of Queens, New York was accused of killing Wilson with his privately owned handgun.

Also last year, a medical evacuation pilot was killed in an incident that was ruled a suicide when he crashed a helicopter on the base.

In 2020, according to the Post, a former Army sergeant stabbed a soldier to death because the soldier informed authorities about the sergeant’s drug use.

In 2019, three soldiers died on the base in a training exercise involving a tank, according to NBC.

