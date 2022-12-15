The U.S. Army has launched an internal investigation to determine the origins of sexually explicit photos of servicemen that found their way on social media.

The soldiers in question had taken photos of themselves wearing dog masks, chains, and leather along with parts of their regular army uniforms.

According to USA Today, internal Pentagon email traffic revealed that the pictures have been traced back to a base gym in Hawaii.

Army spokesman Maj. Jonathon Lewis released a statement regarding the investigation.

“U.S. Army Pacific is aware of content found on social media reflecting soldiers’ activities while wearing uniforms.”

“The incident is currently under investigation.”

The soldier’s actions are probable violations of military law, which states that an officer that disgraces themselves personally brings dishonor to the uniform he/she wears.

The punishment for such violations ranges from a simple reprimand to something possibly harsher, as reported by USA.

As it turns out, both soldiers are believed to be officers stationed at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

Should behavior like this in-uniform merit a dishonorable discharge?



One is a freshly retired Colonel named Brian Donnelly has been allegedly identified by the Twitter user NOVA Campaigns.

In the same thread, NOVA identifies the other dog mask wearer as Capt. Dayton Tenney.

Col. Donnelly & CPT Tenney both were @JointBasePHH Hawaii in a #AlphaPup & #BetaPup sex relationship, with other partners A “Pup” kink community Both officers have 🐶mask pics in uniform & on 🇺🇸 military installations. Donnelly’s kink was not a secret; his mask seen in office pic.twitter.com/wOwosYzv9I — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) December 9, 2022

While this is so far just Twitter conjecture, there is no telling what the Army’s investigation will uncover.

This scandal could go beyond the two officers pictured and the legal ramifications could be swift and severe.

Former Air Force prosecutor Don Christensen explains that if the officers are enlisted men, they would be in violation of Article 134 which governs fraternization.

Dressing up while in uniform would violate Article 133, “conduct unbecoming of an officer,” according to USA.

Even if the officer is retired, a court-martial can be arranged.

Army spokeswomen Cynthia Smith stressed the importance of respecting the uniform in a statement.

“All U.S. Army soldiers are expected to uphold high standards of personal conduct and to avoid discrediting the service and the uniform, both in person and across social media.”

This latest incident involving the Armed Forces comes after Americans have shown great concern over the direction of the military, with many agreeing that it has become “over-politicized.”

