Army Ranger Vet Announces Congressional Run Against Pro-Pelosi 'Moderate Democrat'

A decorated U.S. combat veteran has announced plans to take the fight to incumbent Democratic Rep. Conor Lamb of Pennsylvania in 2020.

Sean Parnell, a retired Army Ranger and author of the New York Times bestselling memoir “Outlaw Platoon,” tweeted Wednesday that he is gearing up to serve his nation once again — this time as a Republican representative to Pennsylvania’s 17th Congressional District.

“I have decided to serve the greatest nation in the world once again and run for Congress in 2020, to represent the great people of Pennsylvania-17,” Parnell wrote.

“It’s time that Congress has leaders that listen to the people and are inspired to do what’s best for those they represent,” he said.

I have decided to serve the greatest nation in the world once again and run for Congress in 2020, to represent the great people of Pennsylvania 17. It’s time that Congress has leaders that listen to the people and are inspired to do what’s best for those they represent. — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) October 30, 2019

The Wednesday morning tweet was released in conjunction with an appearance on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” that saw Parnell officially announcing his candidacy on the air.

TRENDING: Schiff Strategy Backfires When Nat’l Sec. Witness Undercuts Multiple Dem Narratives

A lifelong Pennsylvanian, Parnell stressed that the people of his state — specifically, residents of rural western counties — are in need of “leadership that truly represents them.”

“Right now my opponent does not represent them at all,” he said.

“Conor Lamb, he is a self-described moderate Democrat,” Parnell continued. “But the truth of the matter is he voted in lockstep with [Speaker of the House] Nancy Pelosi 98 percent of the time.

“The policies is he advocating for would be absolutely devastating for western Pennsylvania. My job is not only beat him in that district but run for the people and families and children in western Pennsylvania.”

A receipient of two Bronze Stars and the Purple Heart, Parnell also praised the Trump administration’s recent success in eliminating Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, and likely successor Abu al-Hassan al-Muhajir, over the course of the last week.

If you missed my announcement on @foxandfriends this morning, here it is. Also, don’t forget to visit https://t.co/R7pQf1KHuT to find out how you can support my campaign! pic.twitter.com/E8lGe041MI — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) October 30, 2019

RELATED: Democratic Lawmaker Calls Early Miscarriage 'Just Some Mess on a Napkin'

Going into a 2020 election cycle that will see Republicans nationwide going all out to reclaim the House of Representatives, President Donald Trump is already seated strongly in Parnell’s corner.

The president name-dropped him at a Pittsburgh rally Oct. 23 and attacked as disingenuous Lamb’s promise to be a centrist force in Congress.

“Democrat Conor Lamb,” Trump said, prompting jeers. “This guy talks so nicely about me. He’s got my policy, except for one problem: He never votes with me. Never, ever, ever.”

Are you hoping Parnell will defeat Lamb in 2020? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (172 Votes) 1% (2 Votes)

But, he said, “there’s a guy named Sean Parnell, who is a fantastic military man. Brilliant. Got everything going.

“And I heard, fellas — maybe my genius congressman can tell me — I hear that Sean is going to run against Conor Lamb. That will help the energy business a lot. And he should win. He should win.

“And Sean will vote for us, and he’ll work for us.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.