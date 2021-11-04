“I believe the COVID vaccine is a greater threat to soldiers’ health and military readiness than the virus itself,” U.S. Army aerospace physician Lt. Col. Theresa Long said Tuesday.

Long, who is senior flight surgeon at the U.S. Army Flight School at Fort Rucker, Alabama, was addressing a roundtable discussion put together by Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin). She said she was speaking under federal military whistleblower protection.

She recalled how “I saw five patients in clinic – two of which presented with chest pain – days to weeks after vaccination and were subsequently diagnosed with pericarditis and worked up to rule out myocarditis.

“The third pilot had been vaccinated and felt like he was drunk – chronically fatigued within 24 hours after vaccination. The pilot told me he didn’t know what to do, so he drank a lot of coffee to try and ‘wake himself up’ and continued to fly, until he realized it wasn’t going away.”

NOW – U.S. Army Brigade Surgeon says “in one morning I had to ground 3 out of 3 pilots due to vaccine injuries” at a panel discussion hosted by U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson.pic.twitter.com/jLlGwePPdQ — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 2, 2021

In the U.S., the FAA prohibits pilots from flying for 48 hours after receiving the COVID shots. Depending on flight functions, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency has recommended not flying for 48 to 72 hours after each shot.

Following the groundings, Long said she suffered harassment. “After I reported to my command my concerns that in one morning I had to ground three out of three pilots due to vaccine injuries, the next day my patients were canceled, my charts were pulled for review, and I was told that I would not be seeing acute patients anymore, just healthy pilots there for their flight physical,” she said.

Is it right to order members of the military to receive COVID shots? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 1% (3 Votes) No: 99% (227 Votes)

There’s been substantial publicity regarding Biden administration orders requiring all members of the U.S. armed forces to receive the mRNA shots commonly known as COVID vaccines.

It’s caused problems because of resistance on the part of members of the Army, Navy, Marines and Air Force to receive the shots.

And the resistance reflects a serious problem, according to Long, who not only is a physician, but has a master’s degree in public health.

“Over 200,000 service members have rejected the vaccine,” she said. “Yet, the military is pressing forward without regard to the damage to the morale and the readiness to process these soldiers out.

“We have never lost 200,000 soldiers on the battlefield in a few months. Taking soldiers out of uniform has the same impact on readiness as losing them on the battlefield.”

Long has warranted skepticism toward the medical establishment. Despite having a 30-year military career ranging from having been “an almost homeless teenager on welfare” to becoming an Army medical officer, she said painful complications in the birth of her first child stemmed from medical errors.

That had a profound effect on her. “I did what we do in the military – I did an after-action review,” and indicated what she learned from the medical errors related to her birth experience have influenced her view of the COVID shots.

In 2018 she took training on aviation accident investigation. “The course director asked me on the first day: ‘Why would a doctor waste time in this course? What are you hoping to get out of this?’

“I responded: ‘Sir, we crash three Boeing 747s packed full of patients every day in medicine from medical errors. And I’m here to bring aviation safety to military medicine.’ … Yes, across this country 444,000 patients die every year from medical errors.”

Long’s skepticism regarding medicine and its errors prompted her in May at an Army medical leadership course to raise this question regarding COVID vaccination: “We only lost twelve active-duty soldiers to COVID, yet we’re gonna risk the health of the entire fighting force on a vaccine we only had two months of safety data on?’

“The response was: ‘You’re d**n right, Colonel, and you’re going to get every soldier you can to take the vaccine so I can get enough data points to determine if the vaccine is safe.’”

Long continued: “Our service members are national treasures. They have stared down bullets, been blown up by IEDs and bombs, they have endured thankless and protracted wars, missing the birth of their children.

“They bore the burden, no matter the cost. They did so without respect of political party or narrative.

“These are warriors. Not lab rats. They deserve the best medical care.”

Despite Long being horrified as she researched bad reactions to the COVID vaccines, she told of hearing from soldiers at Fort Benning, Georgia, about how they were being coerced to take the shots in violation of medical ethics, including the Nuremberg Code.

“There’s a concept of the tenth man – the loyal dissenter,” she said. “That’s the person that you select to be the dissenting opinion to prevent groupthink.

“Patients are entitled to a second opinion on their medical care. What happens when bureaucrats mandate that there is no dissenting opinion?

“In the military, flight surgeons can only make recommendations as to if a pilot is fit to fly or should be grounded. Ultimately, it is the commander taking on the risk and makes the final call to accept or reject a flight surgeon’s recommendations.

“Fellow Americans,” Long addressed the roundtable, “You are the ones taking on the risk. My recommendations are that Dr. Fauci and the members of the FDA and NIH are unfit to fly this plane. They need to be grounded

“… Medicine is not perfect. Doctors are not perfect. This vaccine is not perfect. Yet, we are mandating every single American get on board a single aircraft piloted by bureaucrats and administrators who are unfit to fly the aircraft.

“They need to be grounded. These are not leaders. These are administrators faithfully implementing policies.

“There is one narrative: That the vaccines are safe and effective, but neither are true.”

Lt. Col. Theresa Long — amazing officer, amazing doctor, amazing American.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.