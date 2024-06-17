Army of Thousands Forms to Help Trump, Stands Ready for RNC to 'Deploy' in Major Election Strategy

We all saw what happened. Now, under Trump family leadership, the Republican National Committee plans to ensure that it will not happen again.

On Friday in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, RNC co-chairwoman Lara Trump announced that the GOP organization will train “over 100,000 poll watchers and over 500 lawyers” and then “deploy” them across the country as part of a new election-integrity initiative ahead of the 2024 presidential election, according to the New York Post.

The RNC co-chairwoman is married to Eric Trump, son of former President Donald Trump.

“They have done everything in their power to take this man down,” she said of her father-in-law and his powerful political enemies in a clip from the Bloomfield Hills event posted to the social media platform X.

“He will save this country and give it back to we the people,” Lara Trump said.

JUST IN: Lara Trump is reportedly building an army of 100,000 poll watchers and 500 lawyers to deploy across America for the 2024 election. The announcement came as Lara Trump

held a speech in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. “I believe if we have a free fair and transparent… pic.twitter.com/kpRtlpQrel — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 15, 2024

Also on Friday, she spoke with Charlie Kirk, founder and president of the national conservative student movement Turning Point USA, at the group’s “People’s Convention” in Detroit.

Kirk dared to speak the truth about the reason for the RNC’s new initiative: the 2020 presidential election.

“I don’t know if you guys know this, but you here are at a crime scene,” Kirk said in a clip posted to X.

The People’s Convention occurred at Detroit’s Huntington Place Convention Center. On Election Night in 2020, chaos erupted at that location, then known as the TCF Center, where election officials counted ballots.

Here is how the Detroit Free Press described the scene:

“Early in the day some challengers tried to take pictures or videotape the counting process, which resulted in ballot counters feeling intimidated. They asked security to address the issue, and paper was placed over the windows — causing challengers to bang on the glass even harder.”

The scene at Detroit’s absentee ballot counting center is growing more heated. The windows now being covered up. Allegations of violations. Sec. of State says she welcomes challenges. pic.twitter.com/oUL4A0h3Ku — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) November 4, 2020

In other words, election officials concealed their vote-counting activities by covering the windows and excluding lawful poll challengers. Hence Kirk’s reference to a “crime scene,” which drew groans of disapproval from the audience.

But Lara Trump explained the GOP’s plan to prevent a repeat of 2020 in this fall’s presidential election. In short, as she told Kirk, the RNC will build a formidable election integrity team.

“What we want to do is train 100,000 people all across this country to be part of that team,” she said.

“That means we want poll watchers. But not just that. We want poll workers,” Trump said.

In 2018, a federal judge terminated a 1982 consent decree that had prohibited the RNC from engaging in such election integrity-related activities.

“We have a unique opportunity right now that we have not had in 40 years as a party,” the committee’s co-chairwoman continued.

And maximizing that opportunity will require specialized training.

“We can train you to work in a polling location. We can train you to work in a tabulation center where the mail-in ballots come in,” Lara Trump said.

To guard against all conceivable election-related shenanigans, the RNC will also recruit lawyers.

“We also want attorneys to work in every major polling location so we are not reactive, we are proactive,” she said. “The second you see an issue, we address it.”

In fact, the RNC co-chairwoman described a thoughtful, coordinated program.

“We’re gonna have war rooms set up all across this country in every state, as well, to deal with things as they happen, not days, weeks or months later,” Trump said.

The RNC has more information available at its election-integrity website, ProtecttheVote.com.

Lara Trump: “Our top priorities at the RNC… Get out the vote and protect the ballot. So those are the priorities. And we know who will get out the vote for us: It’s Donald J. Trump. The greatest candidate we could possibly have.”@LaraLeaTrump @TPAction_ #PEOPLES2024 pic.twitter.com/mqTvIGbFmz — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) June 14, 2024

As a reminder of why the RNC must undertake this initiative, the video below shows then-President Trump on Election Night 2020, describing his reaction when ballot counting in swing states stopped simultaneously. His relevant comments began around the six-minute mark.

“All of a sudden, I said, ‘What happened to the election?’ It’s off,” he said in a tone of disbelief.

“All of a sudden everything just stopped,” Trump added a minute later. “This is a fraud on the American public.”

President Trump: “This is a fraud on the American public. This is an embarrassment to our country. We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election. Our goal now is to ensure the integrity for the good of this nation.” #ElectionNight pic.twitter.com/oSKoPlSaIc — CSPAN (@cspan) November 4, 2020

Note that at the beginning of that clip, CSPAN showed Trump with a nearly 700,000-vote lead in Pennsylvania. He also held a 116,000-vote edge in Wisconsin with 95 percent reporting.

In other words, Trump held massive leads at the time of his comments. But he knew that something sinister had begun to unfold. He was right. And millions of people across the world have paid the price for it.

We all saw it, and we cannot let it happen again.

