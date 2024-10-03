Share
Army Vet Calls Out FEMA for Prioritizing Migrants Over Hurricane Victims, Takes Matters Into His Own Hands

 By Randy DeSoto  October 3, 2024 at 1:33pm
Florida GOP congressman and U.S. Army combat veteran Cory Mills chastised the Biden-Harris administration Wednesday for diverting Federal Emergency Management Agency resources for the purpose of resettling migrants who have entered the country illegally.

Mills has been delivering food, supplies, medicine and Starlink communication kits to areas in North Carolina most impacted by Hurricane Helene. He is partnering with Glenn Beck’s humanitarian aid organization Mercury One and Universal Air in the relief effort.

During an interview with Fox News on Wednesday, host Martha MacCallum asked Mills, “What do you see in terms of federal help happening?”

“That’s really one of the missing pieces, which is the federal piece. Let’s go ahead and point out the obvious, which is that FEMA had utilized a large majority of the personnel who should be here taking care of this to be sent and [instead] repurposed, if you will, for immigration resettlement, when we need to be focused on Americans and what’s going on, whether it be in Maui, Palestine, Ohio, Florida, North Carolina or Tennessee,” the lawmaker said.

The New York Post reported, “Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas set off outrage Wednesday when he told reporters that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) ‘does not have the funds’ to see Americans through the rest of this Atlantic hurricane season — after draining his department’s emergency kitty this year to address the migrant crisis.”

Do you believe Trump will fix the border crisis?

“We are meeting the immediate needs with the money that we have,” Mayorkas told reporters aboard Air Force One while traveling with President Joe Biden to visit storm-damaged locations in North and South Carolina.

“We are expecting another hurricane hitting,” he added. “We do not have the funds. FEMA does not have the funds to make it through the season and what — what is imminent.”

The conservative group America First Legal posted on social media platform X that over $1 billion in federal taxpayer dollars have been spent sheltering and caring for illegal immigrants over the past two years in a FEMA-administered program.

Mayorkas refuted Thursday that the federal government’s response to Hurricane Helene has been wanting.

A White House reporter noted, “The sentiment, according to my colleagues on the ground from people, is that the federal government is not doing enough to help. Where are they? Where is the help? What is your message to those people?”

“I would say the following, that we are there, and we will continue to be there, and we will reach the most difficult-to-access locations. We are relentless in our efforts to ensure the safety and the security of all,” Mayorkas said.

On Wednesday, the White House announced it is sending “up to 1,000 active-duty soldiers” to assist in the hurricane recovery efforts.

On Fox News on Thursday, host and former White House press secretary Dana Perino pointed out during an interview with Mills that it had taken the Biden-Harris administration six days after the storm’s landfall to take the action.

“What do you make of that?” Perino asked Mills.

“Well, again you’re talking six days, outside the 96-hour window…In that first 96 hours it’s about rescues. You’re talking about going in helping people within the first couple of days to be able to get them out of troubled areas,” he said. “Now you’re actually transitioning into what will likely be [dead body] recoveries.”

Mills concluded, “I found the entire [Biden-Harris administration] response so far to not only be lacking, but irresponsible and inept.”

Previously, Mills, who served in the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division, has led rescue missions into AfghanistanHaiti and Israel to evacuate Americans caught in the danger zones.

